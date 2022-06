Applicants must be Montgomery County residents and registered for at least six credits this fall. Montgomery College is providing a $500 tuition scholarship to Montgomery County residents who are spring 2022 graduates from a Montgomery County high school and are taking at least six MC credit hours this fall. The $500 “Raptor Ready” Scholarship may only be applied to fall 2022 tuition and fees, and the application MUST be completed by August 1, 2022. The first 3,000 eligible applicants will be considered for the scholarship with all others added to a waitlist.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO