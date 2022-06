OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County announced the release of it’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) website. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “It took some time for us to find the right partner to help us with this effort to be as transparent as possible with our program, and even more time to fully understand the needs within our communities and the potential impact we could have with these funds. We appreciate the public’s patience and are happy to provide this resource for their use.”

