A Jamestown woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 60 in Gerry. State troopers from Jamestown say they pulled over 26-year-old Minerva Torres for traffic violations just after 10:00 PM Sunday. Torres was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. She was transported to SP Jamestown, where a State Police drug recognition expert determined that she was allegedly impaired by drugs. Torres also provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. Troopers say there were four children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and they were turned over to a third party. Torres was processed, issued tickets and released to appear in Gerry Town Court next month.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO