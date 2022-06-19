Patricia A. Green

Joselyn Forty, 37, of Butler passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NJ on March 12, 1985 to the late Jose Forty and Norma Llanos. Joselyn was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved her family, dancing, movies, music, the beach, and above all else being a mother. She was known for her strong faith in the Lord and to be caring. Joselyn was the mother of Derrick and Allie; sister of Irisely “Sely” (Brady) Glover; and aunt of Hailey, Rayna, and Carma. She is also survived by her beloved boyfriend Mathew Mallon, friend Ashley (Grant) Glover, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joselyn was preceded in death by her sister Norma. Family and friends received on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO