Roan Mountain beauty

June 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “An important suit has been commenced in the circuit court at Jonesboro, the style of which is Anna Finley, et al, vs., H.A. Shipley, ex.; etc. The contest is over the will of the late Samuel Keebler. The will is sought to be set aside on the grounds of incapacity of the testator and undue influence. Messrs. Johnson and H.H. Carr, of Johnson City, represent the plaintiffs and Messrs. Deaderick & Epps and Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman, of this place, represent the defendants. The estate was worth close on to $100,000 and a bitter fight will be made.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO