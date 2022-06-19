ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain beauty

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to reader Richard Currie for this beautiful photograph of the rhododendron at...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

'June Jams' to feature free music at historic Deery Inn

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again: they've added something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it's free. On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever "June Jam" on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino set for final hiring event before July opening

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month. The Bristol Casino Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia. A press release from Hard Rock International says attendees are asked to follow the signage around to the entry for the hiring event.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Upcoming Chipotle prepares for summer opening

The future Chipotle location is underway at the Pinnacle in Bristol. The space, which was once a Steak 'n Shake, will soon become a “Chipotlane” with a dining room and a digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com. The upcoming restaurant at 413 Pinnacle Parkway is currently hiring. For more information go to https://jobs.chipotle.com/.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roan Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Johnson City Press

Museum speaker series to explore 'Myth, Reality, and Moonshine'

BRISTOL — Whether you call it firewater or mountain dew, moonshine flows clear through Southern Appalachian culture and is a topic worth exploring. Dr. Daniel Pierce literally wrote the book on the subject, and he’s sharing his knowledge of the history of hooch at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in historic downtown Bristol on June 21 at 7 p.m. as part of the museum’s monthly speaker series.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

El Lagunero Food Truck: A limited menu prepared with care

I am always grateful to you, dear readers, not only for reading my reviews each week but also letting me know about your adventures in good eating. One such individual runs the deli at my grocer. My friend, let’s call her “Debbie,” let me know about the El Lagunero food truck in Jonesborough that offers a limited but very authentic Mexican menu. Debbie said their quesadillas were sizable and quite tasty.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Lakeside Concert Series this week features The Shooter Band

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series rolls on Thursday at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater with The Shooter Band playing at 7 p.m. About the concerts: The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, and a playground.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport to bake under a heat wave

Kingsport kicked off the first day of summer on Tuesday with a forecast of above-normal temperatures for the next several days. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees in Kingsport, followed by high temps of 93 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 96 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Mountain State#Roan Mountain State Park#Traditional Music#Rhododendron
Johnson City Press

On display: Jimmie Rodgers guitar unveiled in Bristol

BRISTOL — The legendary country crooner and yodeler, Jimmie Rodgers, helped bring commercial country music to fruition and put Bristol on the map through the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Now, Rodgers’ most recognizable guitar is on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the famed country music recordings.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Art Transforms conducts camp in Johnson City Schools

Johnson City Schools partnered with Art Transforms this year to offer an art camp to North Side Elementary summer school students. This year, Art Transforms’ art camp replaced the STREAM component of North Side’s summer camp and offered students opportunities to learn about regional arts in fun and creative ways. This two-week camp included hands-on learning and experience working with clay, making and playing dulcimers and storytelling for rising second-, third- and fourth-graders.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 21

June 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “An important suit has been commenced in the circuit court at Jonesboro, the style of which is Anna Finley, et al, vs., H.A. Shipley, ex.; etc. The contest is over the will of the late Samuel Keebler. The will is sought to be set aside on the grounds of incapacity of the testator and undue influence. Messrs. Johnson and H.H. Carr, of Johnson City, represent the plaintiffs and Messrs. Deaderick & Epps and Kirkpatrick, Williams & Bowman, of this place, represent the defendants. The estate was worth close on to $100,000 and a bitter fight will be made.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough continues asking residents to conserve water

The town of Jonesborough is asking residents to continue conserving water after the town's water treatment plant lost power over the weekend. According to a press release from the town, power was lost for 12 hours Saturday as heavy storms moved through the area. While power has since been restored, much of the town's water storage was depleted. The town is asking people to continue conserving water by avoiding things such as washing cars and watering lawns while capacity is restored.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Ann Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Judy Belle O’Neal Reed

WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Mack Donald Cook

UNICOI - Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.
UNICOI, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy