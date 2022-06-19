MDNR Continues Coastal Bays Nesting Platform Initiative For The Second Year
By Patrick Hough
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – For the second year in a row, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), in collaboration with Audubon Mid-Atlantic and Maryland Coastal Bays Program, is continuing its coastal bay nesting platform initiative to protect and save endangered colonial waterbirds. Over the past 40 years, colonial...
What if I told you that today, I met a specialist on polar exploration that has called Southern Maryland home since 1974, would that get your attention? What if I told you that he has visited every continent, and been to Antarctica over fifty times. And what if I told you this is only the […]
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Chesapeake Bay Program announced that the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay in 2021 decreased from the previous assessment period. Each year, the seven watershed jurisdictions—Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia—report the practices they have implemented to decrease the amount of pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Fishing and Boating fishery interns helped rescue an osprey last week. Md. Fishing and Boating tweeted congratulating those who helped rescue the bird. "Fishery interns rescue caught osprey! Thanks to Abigail Mish, Gabriela Wikar, Rebecca Messer, and John Deans." officials wrote. Osprey birds are...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government is seeking nominations for the 2022 St. Mary’s County Commission for People with Disabilities Awards Program. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and businesses who promote awareness and work to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. Submit...
Nine of Maryland's 24 counties or county equivalents landed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, including two that ranked among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 communities nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical...
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Just following the Juneteenth holiday, Congressman Steny H, Hoyer (MD-05) and candidate for Maryland Governor Wes Moore spent the afternoon in Charles County engaging with voters in the area. Their afternoon included greeting the owner of Charles Street Bakery, speaking with the General Manager of...
The Maryland State Firemen’s Association, who are meeting in Ocean City for the annual convention, voted Monday night to keep their name despite a push by some to make it more inclusive. State Sen. Cheryl Kagan urged the association to make its name gender inclusive, calling the current name,...
Grow & Fortify’s Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival returns to the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 9. Attendees may browse artisans, dine with food trucks and sample an excellent selection of Maryland craft beer, wine, spirits, cider and mead. This event is a consumer experience presenting the three pillars of the state’s craft alcohol industry in one venue.
CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
The nation may have officially marked Juneteenth this week to commemorate the end of slavery, but for enslaved people in Prince George’s County, it did not come in June of 1865. While the country has largely come to mark June 19 in remembrance of emancipation, the date actually refers...
(The Center Square) – Marylanders will be seeing a slight increase at the gas pump beginning July 1. The state’s annual gas tax increase goes into effect next week and the scheduled increase will raise the gasoline tax from 36.1 cents per gallon to 42.7 cents, an 18% increase.
Editor’s note: This list was updated at 12:20 p.m. June 21 to add endorsements from Progressive Maryland. Bethesda Beat will continue to update the list as new endorsements are announced. For the past decade, Montgomery County has been comprised of eight multimember state legislative districts – each represented by...
UPDATE (4:35 p.m.) -- Wind profile of a storm in Northern Virginia shows 65-70 mph wind gusts are possible across Route 66. UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) -- Storms with heavy rain and strong winds will continue west of Baltimore and across the Lower Eastern Shore through 5 p.m. The storms are moving from north to south at about 30 mph.
Severe thunderstorms are set to race through the Washington, D.C., region on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing downpours and potential for floods. Bring an umbrella and rainproof shoes out the door. The morning will be dry. Highs will approach 85° to 90°. Showers and storms, some of which...
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Earlier this year, the Office of the Governor of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education presented the 2022 Governor’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition for Maryland school students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. Pictured (left to right) Chief Nursing Officer/VP Clinical Affairs Diane...
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening.
While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime.
A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up.
Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening.
The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding.
A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m.
A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties.
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat.
It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
