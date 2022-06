After word that President Joe Biden says he is hoping to find ways to suspend the federal gas tax, there’s a new call from Governor Hogan for the state comptroller, Peter Franchot, to suspend the state’s gas tax. Previously the Comptroller has said that it’s not his job to levy taxes—only to collect them. The Comptroller has previously asked state lawmakers to convene a special summer session to tackle the issue of gas taxes. Maryland previously suspended the tax for a month, and 4 other States-New York, Florida, Georgia, and Connecticut – have already suspended their state taxes or will do so in the future to help dampen the pain at the pump.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO