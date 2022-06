CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on Tuesday, three months after pleading guilty to taking more than $250,000 in salary and benefits in a ghost-payrolling scheme involving the Teamsters labor union.Cullerton, 52, resigned from office in late February, about two weeks before pleading guilty to one count of embezzlement. At his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman rejected a request from Cullerton's defense attorney to sentence him only to probation, sentencing him instead to one year and one day in prison.As part of his plea deal, Cullerton...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO