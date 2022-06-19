ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Isaiah Wynn’s comments on contract situation show Patriots are in no rush

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll tell ya what — despite not showing up for voluntary OTAs and then swiftly getting moved to right tackle when arriving at minicamp, New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn has been a pleasant figure with the media. He said that he’s ready to do whatever...

musketfire.com

Comments / 2

 

