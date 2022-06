This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Shoppers will have a new reason to go the Danbury Fair mall in the not-too-distant future. Officials with Macerich, the California-based company that owns the mall, said Tuesday that discount retailer Target will open a two-level, 126,000-square-foot store in the space formerly occupied by Sears. Officials with Macerich aren’t saying when the new store will open, but Shane Kitzman, a Target spokesman, said the Danbury Fair mall location “will open in the next few years.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO