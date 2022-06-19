Red Cross taps Milton-Freewater aquatic center for honors

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
SEATTLE - There was no hoopla, no protests, no arrest—just an encampment clean-up along I-5 that came and went without a hitch. However, it was the first encampment removal where the State of Washington did it all themselves, without any help from the City of Seattle. For years, Seattle...
Six commemorative, green bottles to be hidden in parks; winners choose nonprofit for donationA statewide treasure hunt in the vein of Willy Wonka is returning to Oregon next month. Six golden bottles will be hidden in local parks and trails by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the nonprofit steward of the bottle bill and parent of Oregon's BottleDrop. The 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt will take place from July 6-10 with six commemorative, green-colored bottles stashed in different geographic zones. The winners get to keep the bottle and select a partner nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 donation through...
State wildlife officials say more than 60,000 European green crabs have been captured in Washington state waters so far in 2022. That is far more than what they captured and killed by this time last year. The green crab is a small, but voracious predator that can quickly damage native...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - A bear was found in a tree in the City of Mount Shasta over the weekend, the Mount Shasta Police Department said. Police said the bear was located on Smith Street on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said the...
Bipartisan criticism has been leveled by two federal officials from Washington state against failures in a Department of Veterans Affairs recordkeeping system that is blamed for harming nearly 150 military families from Spokane and the surrounding area. “I’m outraged,” Eastern Washington Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, wrote in a statement about...
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has realigned the channel for vessels through Oregon Inlet, after a May 2022 survey revealed that the previous channel on the east side of Bodie Island had become too shallow, per a recent update from the USCG. M.J. Baer, U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks in Federal Way, firefighters said. Crews were called Monday afternoon to the 33900 block of 19th Ave. SW in Federal Way near Saghalie Middle School. "Please leave the fireworks...
Industry experts, Oregon officials, office candidates and lawmakers from around the state converged onto Hermiston Thursday and Friday for the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit. Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition (EOWC), the two-day event gave private and public sector attendees insight into the region’s economy and how to tap into its potential.
How much do you love your country? A lot? Well, it turns out you're not alone as Washington State was ranked one of the most patriotic states in the entire United States of America. These stats came from Wallethub from 13 patriotic factors including military engagement, civic engagement and more.
The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
Most drug users today understand that when they smoke or inject narcotics, there’s a good chance they contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine. “It’s in meth right now, it’s in heroin,” said one Snohomish County woman, 51, who’s remaining anonymous due to her connections...
MEDFORD, Ore. - A Eugene man that used to live in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years' federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and...
The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
