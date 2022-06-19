Red Cross taps Milton-Freewater aquatic center for honors

Six commemorative, green bottles to be hidden in parks; winners choose nonprofit for donationA statewide treasure hunt in the vein of Willy Wonka is returning to Oregon next month. Six golden bottles will be hidden in local parks and trails by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the nonprofit steward of the bottle bill and parent of Oregon's BottleDrop. The 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt will take place from July 6-10 with six commemorative, green-colored bottles stashed in different geographic zones. The winners get to keep the bottle and select a partner nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 donation through...

