GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting where a man died in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, they said. Officers went to Rankin Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. because someone called 911 saying a man was lying in their driveway. EMS rushed the Keenen Dangelo Banner, 31, of Shelby, who had been shot, to the hospital, where he later died.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO