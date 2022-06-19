ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How these Sacramento homeowners converted lawns to drought-resilient yards

By Ryan Sabalow
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack McKeon’s drought-friendly front yard may not be the prettiest in town, but he loves it. Last year, McKeon and his wife, Rebecca, bought a home in Sacramento’s La Riviera neighborhood. The home’s small front yard looked just like nearly every other one on the block: Green...

FOX40

These are the Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the return of large events after they were mostly canceled the past two years during the pandemic, most major fireworks shows are back in the Sacramento area for the Fourth of July celebrations. Although the fireworks show at Cal Expo is canceled, there are other options to watch fireworks during […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Family Affair: Sacramento’s Real Estate Market

Last year, at age 41, Carmichael resident Chris Platz achieved a goal he once feared might be impossible. The nonprofit manager joined fellow Gen Xers and millennials who have managed to hurdle a series of economic obstacles—recession, pandemic and soaring house prices—to finally cross the homeownership threshold. He bought a modest $275,000 condominium.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter asks for treat donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter said they are hoping for donations of Redbarn Chicken Recipe food rolls since they are almost out.  “We only use this type so that our dogs’ treats remain high-quality and consistent to avoid digestive upset,” the shelter explained.  Those donations can be dropped off or shipped […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
Jack Mckeon
KTVU FOX 2

Fundraiser for California gas station employee who messed up at pump

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A fundraiser has been started for a former gas station manager in California who was fired when he severely undercharged customers for gas. John Szczecina told Sacramento-station KCRA that this last week has been a nightmare for him after accidentally charging 69 cents a gallon for gas at a station in Rancho Cordova.
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Juneteenth Nicely Done in Brentwood, Berkeley Could Punish Property Owners

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
daytrippen.com

Sutter Creek California Gold Country Day Trip

Located in the Sierra Nevada Foothills about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento, this quiet town is the perfect hub to explore the past and present. Such as the Sierra Foothill Wine regions, including Amador County Shenandoah Valley, have thirty-four small family wineries dedicated to making renowned fine wines. Sutter Creek...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento Homeless Union Threatens Federal Legal Action if Unhoused Not Provided 24-Hour Cooling Center Relief from Dangerous Summer Heat

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legal counsel for the Sacramento Homeless Union Tuesday threatened to take federal legal action against the city and county of Sacramento if they do not immediately take “measures” to provide cooling centers during the current heat wave that predicts temperatures at 100 degrees or more from Tuesday into next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple vegetation fires found near homeless encampments: Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, Metro Fire attributed the cause of several vegetation fires across the region to nearby homeless encampments. Metro Fire said that many vegetation fires on June 19 and June 20 were found near homeless encampments which can threaten the lives of those in the camps, in nearby homes and infrastructure. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Board Of Supervisors Approve $10,000 Fine For Illegal Fireworks Usage In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 fine for the use of illegal fireworks on the American River Parkway. The board approved the new fine saying that the area is an ecological and recreational asset that must be protected. Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade did: “The majority of the fires caused on the American River Parkway are human caused. They normally originate near encampments and they’re a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department.” He continued, “The amount of lives and people that are out recreating this area and the potential for them to be injured or killed is there.” The ordinance will go into effect on June 24.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

