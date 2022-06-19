ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery | Columbia Basin College honors nearly 1,500 in Class of 2022

By Eric Rosane
By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivq54_0gFWW8m900

Columbia Basin College honored 1,448 graduates in its Class of 2022 on Friday night at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.

Officials said 141 earned bachelor’s degrees, 906 received associate in arts & sciences degrees (AA/DTA) or associate in science transfer degrees, 319 earned associate in applied science and 82 one-year certificates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUwFA_0gFWW8m900

“As a Hispanic Serving Institution, we are proud to announce that 45 percent of CBC’s graduating 2022 class identify as Hispanic or Latino,” said a news release.

Of the eight Guided Pathways Programs offered at CBC, three had the highest percentage of graduating students including health sciences, business, and social sciences.

“We are so proud of their resilience and their fortitude to continue and complete their education during a global pandemic,” Alice Schlegel, director for student activities, said in the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiVg3_0gFWW8m900

