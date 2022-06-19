ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester N.H.

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgy0o_0gFWW60h00
Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one dead Sunday morning in downtown Manchester.

According to authorities, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near the area of the Rite Aid by Tarrytown Road and Mammoth Road.

One adult male suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Manchester and State Police were present during the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
WMUR.com

Manchester murder suspect due in court Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman suspected of killing a man in Manchester is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. Stephanie Beard, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Glennon, 71. Beard was extradited back to New Hampshire Tuesday morning after being arrested in Boston the day after the murder. She was charged in Boston as a fugitive from justice.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 2 people shot on walking path in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a shooting on a walking path in Lawrence early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting on a path that runs along the Spicket River near Hampshire Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigate two separate scenes in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating two different scenes less than a quarter-mile from each other in Lawrence. The first scene happened early this morning on a walking path along the Spicket River in the Hampshire Street area. Investigators include dozens of officers from the State Police and Lawrence Police Department.
LAWRENCE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manchester#Police#N H#Boston#Violent Crime#The New Hampshire#State#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WMUR.com

Missing Nashua man found uninjured

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man reported missing Tuesday night has been found and safely reunited with his family, police said Wednesday. Timothy Duffy, 40, was reported missing at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, after he had last been seen at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police reissued an alert Wednesday, but by...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Missing Man Found Safe, Nashua Police Announce

A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Two injured in shooting along walking path in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two people were injured early Wednesday in a shooting along a walking path in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Officers and K-9 units were called at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to an area behind Central Catholic High School. State police troopers appeared to be focusing their attention on the path,...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old boy drowns in Gloucester quarry

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating a drowning in a Gloucester quarry. Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley confirmed an 18-year-old boy died. The teen was at the quarry with friends, one of whom jumped with him off a high rock into the water, State Police said. The friend resurfaced immediately, but the boy did not.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Woman arrested after being chased from Manchester home, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman woke up Tuesday morning to find a stranger in her bedroom rifling through her things, police said. The resident told News 9 that she was dressed in her socks and night clothes as she chased the strange woman from her Beech Street home for about four blocks.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Father of Harmony Montgomery spends 23 hours each day in cell

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a missing 8-year-old girl spends one hour each day outside his cell at the Valley Street Jail, News 9 Investigates has learned. Adam Montgomery is in custody on assault and weapons charges and has been in jail since Jan. 2. He has not been charged in connection with the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who hasn't been seen in more than two years.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Investigation underway after woman killed, man injured in Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities say. Officers responding to a medical call in the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. found a 30-year-old woman who had died from multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds, according to the Essex County DA.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy