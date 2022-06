Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. Festivities in Rehoboth begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., but may begin before or after depending on sunset time and weather conditions. Fireworks will be launched from South of Rehoboth Avenue, and will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO