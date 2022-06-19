ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Anas Sarwar: Next general election will be campaign to boot out Boris Johnson

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeVDa_0gFWVFuC00

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the next chance to get rid of Boris Johnson will be at a general election.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Sarwar said the focus of the parliament this term should be on recovery and not pursuing a second independence referendum.

He revealed Scottish Labour is getting ready to launch its vision for the next general election “in the next few weeks”.

“There is nothing the SNP can say about Boris Johnson that I wouldn’t amplify and multiply in terms of what I feel about the man, what I feel about his ability as prime minister and what I think of this Tory Government,” he said.

“The next electoral contest is not going to be a referendum. It’s going to be a general election and that’s going to be a campaign to boot out Boris Johnson. The anger that we feel sitting in Glasgow is felt in Edinburgh, is felt in Cardiff, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, London.”

Scottish Labour has repeatedly ruled out supporting a second independence referendum and said the focus of the parliament should be on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “We said right at the start … that we believe the focus of this parliament should be on our recovery. And that is why we didn’t support a referendum.

“On the principle of Scots having a right to choose, of course I believe that Scots have a right to choose, but basically, during this term, we should be focusing on recovery.”

The anger that we feel sitting in Glasgow is felt in Edinburgh, is felt in Cardiff, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, London

Mr Sarwar said talk around a second independence is a distraction from a government “not doing its job”.

He saidL “You have the cost of living shooting up. You have 11% inflation. You have two governments not doing enough to confront that crisis.”

He also said “700,000 people are on NHS waiting lists”, while “child poverty and pension poverty (is) rising” and “drug deaths (have) doubled under this Government’s watch”.

Presenter Martin Geissler pressed Mr Sarwar on what might happen if Labour does not win enough seats to form a majority government at the next general election.

He put it to Mr Sarwar that Labour may need to rely on support from the SNP to get into power in exchange for support to hold a second referendum.

Mr Sarwar said the SNP’s “hands would be tied” in this case.

“It’s for the SNP to decide whether they’re going to vote for the Labour government or a Tory government,” he said.

“I dare the SNP to vote in a Tory government and you see what the reaction is from people in Scotland.

“Their hands are tied. They have nowhere else to go. No ifs, no buts, no barriers, a coalition of the SNP, because we can govern by ourselves.

“Yes, the Tories are a disaster. Yes, I want to get them out. Yes, I’d like to be with the priorities of the SNP. I think they’re bad government here in Scotland,” he said.

“But we can’t wait for the public to want them to lose, we’ve got to deserve to win.”

He accused the Government of “goading” rail workers to go on strike ahead of industrial action next week and backed workers in the dispute.

He said: “Ultimately, if you do not have fair actors who want to get a resolution and negotiate on fair terms, and come to a resolution, then this is what will happen.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson questioned over speculation about jobs for wife

Boris Johnson did not deny claims his wife Carrie had been considered for senior roles in Government or with the royal family. The Prime Minister was directly challenged about the issue following claims he had spoken with aides about environmental roles for his wife in autumn 2020, either for the Cop26 summit or with the Royal Family, sources told the Daily Mirror.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Referendum#Bbc Scotland#Uk#Scottish Labour#Snp#Scots
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

NI’s former top judge criticises Stormont parties for ‘doing nothing’ on legacy

Northern Ireland’s retired lord chief justice has accused Stormont parties of failing to address the legacy of the Troubles in heated clashes at a Westminster committee. Sir Declan Morgan claimed the parties had “done nothing” to develop Assembly legislation to deal with unresolved issues related to the conflict and said they should not be surprised that the Government had intervened with its own draft Bill.
POLITICS
newschain

Bulgaria’s no-confidence vote could hamper EU expansion

Politicians in Bulgaria have approved a no-confidence motion against the country’s coalition government that could topple the prime minister and stall efforts by Balkan countries to join the European Union. The centre-right opposition party GERB filed the motion last week, accusing the government of mishandling public finances and economic...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy