San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO County weather forecast: Expect warm weather for Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrations

By John Lindsey
The Tribune
 3 days ago

After days of relentless northwesterly winds, a change in the weather pattern will develop this week.

A gradual warming trend is forecast on Sunday (Father’s Day/Juneteenth) and the northwesterly winds will decrease to strong to gale-fore (25 to 38 mph) levels in the coastal regions.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and mid-70s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo). The beaches will range from the high-50s to the low-60s, expect the southerly facing beaches of Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach which will reach the low-70s.

Monday will see the afternoon northwesterly winds decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels along the coastline and the temperatures will warm to the mid-90s in the inland valleys and low-80s in the coastal valleys as the ridge of high pressure is expected to linger through midweek.

The northwesterly winds will finally relax along the coastline on Tuesday through Friday.

This condition will allow the marine layer to develop along the coastline and surge into the coastal valleys during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of drizzle. Consequently, many of the beaches will remain overcast and cool throughout much of the day. The coastal valleys will warm to the mid-70s, while the inland valleys will reach between to mid to high-90s under mostly clear skies.

Surf report

Sunday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) will continue at this level through Monday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) will develop on Tuesday, decreasing to 2- to 4-feet with the same period on Wednesday and will remain at this level through Friday.

A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Thursday and will remain at this level through Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 50 to 53 degrees through Monday, increasing to 53 and 57 degrees on Tuesday and will remain at this level through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

42, 86

48, 95

53, 98

56, 98

57, 96

51, 92

52, 96

50, 95

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

42, 73

51, 83

55, 81

56, 79

53, 76

51, 74

53, 75

52, 74

PG&E safety tip

Along the coastline, areas of dense fog and drizzle is expected to start on Tuesday and continue through Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, here are some tips for driving in foggy conditions:

  • Drive with lights on low beam. High beams will reflect off the fog, creating a “white wall” effect.
  • Reduce your speed, and watch your speedometer. Fog creates a visual illusion of slow motion when you might actually be speeding.
  • Avoid crossing traffic lanes.
  • Travel with the driver’s window partially open. Listen for traffic.
  • Watch for CHP pace cars to guide you.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

Comments / 0

 

