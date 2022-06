Can a ten minute montage of somebody screaming Woo really be considered a press conference?. The wrestling world has been buzzing since it was announced that the popular Starrcast convention would be making its return during SummerSlam weekend this year. Along with convention, there will be a special event hosted for 'Ric Flair's Last Match'. Although Flair's opponent has yet to be announced, there could be more insight to the match as soon as tomorrow.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO