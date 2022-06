(Area) Groups are out for the Substate Baseball Tournament in Class 3A.

The bulk of the area teams are in Substate 8. That list includes Atlantic, Carroll, Clarke, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, and Lewis Central.

ADM and Winterset are in Substate 2 along with Algona, Dallas Center-Grimes, Eagle Grove, Gilbert, Humboldt, and Webster City.