Charleston, SC

The Children’s Musuem of the Lowcountry Executive Director, Nichole Myles, departs after 7 wonderful years

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us all take a moment to with Nichole the best wishes as she moves onto the next chapter of her life journey and thank her for 7 wonderful years with the Chidren’s Museum of the Lowcountry, Thank you Nichole!. Statement from the Children’s Museum of the...

charlestondaily.net

charlestondaily.net

Meet Genevieve Drummond, owner of Hummingbird Clinical Consulting LLC in Charleston, SC, and learn about her personal journey and commitment to supporting the Lowcountry

Our mission is to optimize clinical efficiency while fostering a holistic approach to business development and clinical management. We believe that meeting the needs of the client is paramount in creating a lasting and trusting business relationship. Therefore, we make it a priority to understand the unique nature of your business and clearly identify your personal and professional goals. We are passionate and dedicated to improving patient care, clinical outcomes and business performance.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

﻿Charleston County Parks names new Executive Director Kevin Bowie as the current Executive Director David Bennett announces retirement

[CHARLESTON COUNTY – June 22, 2022] – Effective July 1, 2022, David Bennett will begin transitioning into retirement from his executive director role with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC). The Commission has appointed Associate Executive Director Kevin Bowie as the new executive director. To ensure a smooth transition over the next 24 months, David will continue to serve as an advisor, a special project manager and the executive director of the Charleston County Parks Foundation.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Registration Open for 23rd Annual 5K Fun Run to Benefit Local Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia (Summerville, SC)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – The ARK of South Carolina Alzheimer’s family support services, announces that its 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK is planned for August 27, 2022 and will take place in historic downtown Summerville. Registration is open for the 5K run/walk, one-mile fun run, as well as for the youth and corporate team challenges. Race proceeds will benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Apartment Therapy

And the Grand-Prize Winner of the Small/Cool Contest 2022 Is…

Over the past few months, Apartment Therapy has been hosting our annual Small/Cool Contest — the search for the smallest, coolest home in the world. This year we found it in Charleston, South Carolina. That’s right, the grand prize winner of the 2022 Small/Cool Contest is Emily Sermons for her 610-square-foot sophisticated, secondhand space.
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

DD2 students named National Culinary Ambassadors

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Dorchester School District Two (DD2) students have been selected to represent the district at a national culinary convention. Summerville High School students Madison Carson and Joseph Mann will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend the American Culinary Federation National Convention in July. While there, they will have the opportunity to train and network with some of the top chefs from around the world.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place

Charles Duell inherited the historic properties Middleton Place and the Edmondston-Alston House, Charleston, SC, in 1969. He was 31 years old. A graduate of Yale, he had begun a career in finance on Wall Street. But the circumstances of his sudden inheritance compelled him to leave New York City and move his family to South Carolina. There he would take up the challenge of reviving the houses, gardens, and forestlands of his forebears. He convinced countless relatives, friends, and associates to work with him. Their collective efforts over the last half-century have resulted in a dynamic balance of historic preservation and innovative interpretation. Moreover, Middleton Place has become a nexus for truth seeking and reconciliation as Americans pursue a fuller understanding of their past.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Developers ready to start City House of Charleston

Phase 1 of City House Charleston, a mixed-use multi-parcel complex in downtown Charleston, is set to begin this summer. It is a project of Landmark Partners, which is working with Bello Garris Architects, SGA-NW Architecture and Rethink Studio Interior Design. The project in the French Quarter neighborhood will include 21...
CHARLESTON, SC
Gear Patrol

Three Summer Bucket List Adventures

Known for its scenic streets, parks, Live Oak Trees and world-class culinary scene, Charleston is a picture-perfect getaway any time of the year. Throw in some flood tide fishing and beautiful beaches and you've got an ideal basecamp for getting out on the water this season. Where to Stay. Only...
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Mount Pleasant’s Hunter Quinn Homes Finds Fame with HGTV’s “Rock the Block”

When producers of the popular HGTV show “Rock the Block” started looking for the right builder to create homes for season three, they were faced with myriad choices. Charleston, East Cooper and the greater Lowcountry offer some of the best builders in the nation — along with the best real estate– but one Mount Pleasant-based company stood out and won them over: Hunter Quinn Homes.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Sanctuary Hotel Announces Director Of Food And Beverage

Kiawah Island, SC – The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is pleased to. announce that it has welcomed Matthew Gabos as Director of Food and Beverage. In this role, Gabos assumes full operational responsibility for all front-of-house food and beverage operations for the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond oceanfront hotel.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

