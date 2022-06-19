ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliaferro County, GA

62-year-old missing from Taliaferro County

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office is searching...

www.wjbf.com

WJBF

Woman pleads guilty to Clarks Hill drowning deaths

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been charged and sentenced in the deaths of two men who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. Shontover Kirkland was a suspect in the deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward “EJ” Kirk who went missing while in the water near Cherokee Boat Ramp Sunday, April 25th. Roughly one […]
CLARKS HILL, SC
WJBF.com

Kidnapping suspect had fake beard, cuffs, mattress in his truck

DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of kidnapping two hikers at gunpoint on Friday had a mattress with blankets and pillows, handcuffs, plastic flex cuffs, and binoculars in his vehicle when he was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges. The Jefferson County District Attorney is reviewing the case against...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for questioning in theft on Acorn Rd in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred on Acorn Road in Augusta. The theft occurred on the 3000 block of Acorn Road on June 21st. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.
AUGUSTA, GA
County
Taliaferro County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgac.com

Elderly Woman Attacked in Augusta Mall Parking Lot

An 80 year old Grovetown woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot at Augusta Mall Tuesday afternoon. Richmond County authorities were called just after 3:00 p.m. after the incident occurred in Macy’s parking lot on the upper level. The victim told deputies a black male approached her,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

One injured in shooting at Norris Place Apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at Norris Place Apartments. The call came in Tuesday 8:33 pm. Deputies responded to Norris Place Apartments in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot at least once. The victim has been transported […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in Barnwell. Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson identified the victim of the shooting as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell. She said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is scheduled to be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry.
BARNWELL, SC
#Blue Jeans
WJBF

One lane of Appling Harlem is now open

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – EMS crews and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash at the intersection of Appling Harlem Road and Robert Moore Road. That’s located just North of the Harlem city limits and South of Harlem High School. All lanes are temporarily closed at that intersection. According to the Columbia County […]
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

Lane reopened on I-20 near Harlem exit following crash

#Update: The scene is now clear. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, It’s a two vehicle crash heading eastbound on Interstate 20 at exit 184, that’s the Appling exit. One of the vehicles is overturned and one lane is […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Man killed in Broad Street shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Officials say it happened in downtown Augusta early Sunday morning. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the corner of 7th and Broad Street in reference to shots fired at 2:02 a.m. That's when officials found 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson with a gunshot wound. The Coroner's Office says Johnson was then taken by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center. According to the Coroner's Office, Johnson died at 2:43 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details released on Augusta drowning that killed 49-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the death of a 49-year-old man in one of two drownings in the CSRA within 24 hours. Anthony Mack, of Claxton, was declared dead on Tuesday, three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at 1671 Goshen Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County continues to struggle with rash of killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of fatal shootings continues to plague Richmond County, with four in a about a week. The latest one happened in the early hours of Sunday in the 700 block of Broad Street. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Crash closes all of West Martintown Road at I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a collision in North Augusta. North Augusta Department of Public Safety tells NewsChannel 6 that all of West Martintown Road is shut down due to fuel spillage following the accident. All of the I-20 exit ramps are open, but left-hand turns onto West Martintown […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Marietta residents died in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in Taliaferro County, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 149, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was registered in Richmond...
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for man found dead under I-20 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the identity of the man found under an Interstate 20 bridge at Washington Road on Friday morning. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 49-year-old David Franklin Hutto. The coroner says the man was homeless and was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New details on accused triggerman in 21-year-old’s slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The alleged triggerman in the downtown slaying of a 21-year-old has been transferred to Richmond County after his arrest in South Carolina. D’Andre Tandy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in North Augusta by a multijurisdictional law enforcement task force. According to jail records, he was transferred...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19. According to the coroner, he was shot at least once. He was taken to Augusta University Medical […]
AUGUSTA, GA

