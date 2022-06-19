62-year-old missing from Taliaferro County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Officials say it happened in downtown Augusta early Sunday morning. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the corner of 7th and Broad Street in reference to shots fired at 2:02 a.m. That's when officials found 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson with a gunshot wound. The Coroner's Office says Johnson was then taken by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center. According to the Coroner's Office, Johnson died at 2:43 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO