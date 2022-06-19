Kenneth Paal: QPR sign PEC Zwolle defender on three-year deal

While confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as parklife, it is also something the FA has expressed in Gareth Southgate following England’s decidedly poor showing in their recent run of Nations League fixtures. After England were booed by their own supporters following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary at Molineux, the radio switchboards in Knee-Jerk FM studios the length and breadth of the country predictably lit up like Christmas trees, as one Angry Ranty Fan after another called for Southgate’s immediate dismissal just five months and two friendlies before the Human Rights World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO