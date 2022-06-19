ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kenneth Paal: QPR sign PEC Zwolle defender on three-year deal

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQPR have signed left-back Kenneth Paal on a three-year deal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle. The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after the termination of his contract with the club...

BBC

'It's really hard to keep that atmosphere' - Nevin

Former Everton winger Pat Nevin believes the club's opening fixtures will show if the Goodison faithful can sustain the "raucous excitement and positivity" from the final weeks of last season. The Toffees begin the 2022-23 campaign at home to Chelsea, in a repeat of the May fixture that kickstarted their...
Kenneth Paal
BBC

Transfer news: United forced to choose between Ajax duo

Manchester United will have to choose between Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who both play for new boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax. (Mirror), external. United expect forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in...
BBC

'I’m delighted to be here at my new home'

Fabio Vieira says he is eager to get going at his "new home" after joining Arsenal from Porto. When asked which factors helped make his decision, Vieira said: "Arsenal is a historic English club. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. "Everyone knows that Arsenal are a...
The Guardian

Gareth Southgate: politician, communicator and pizza salesman

While confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as parklife, it is also something the FA has expressed in Gareth Southgate following England’s decidedly poor showing in their recent run of Nations League fixtures. After England were booed by their own supporters following a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary at Molineux, the radio switchboards in Knee-Jerk FM studios the length and breadth of the country predictably lit up like Christmas trees, as one Angry Ranty Fan after another called for Southgate’s immediate dismissal just five months and two friendlies before the Human Rights World Cup in Qatar.
