ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAyJN_0gFWSgeK00

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah.

People say they felt the shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

No significant damage or injuries were reported.

Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.

Stronger earthquakes were recorded in Tennessee in 2018 and South Carolina in 2014.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 7

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Coastal Georgia earthquake leaves buildings damaged

A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Georgia#South Carolina#Tennessee#Weather#Stillmore#Nexstar Media Inc
africapearl.com

7 Best RV Parks and Resorts in GEORGIA to Visit in 2022

Georgia, also known as the Peach State and the cradle of Coca-Cola, offers various opportunities for camping. Campsites by lakes, dense forests, mountain ranges, and the sunlit coastline, Georgia will astonish even the most demanding campers. There is no better way to explore all of its beauties than to hop...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Three earthquakes reported in Georgia in one week

STILLMORE, Ga. — Another earthquake was reported in Georgia. The latest one makes it three quakes in one week. The latest earthquake happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS. (Video above is about Saturday's quake) It was a 2.08 magnitude and hit near Grovetown, Georgia. A...
STILLMORE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta to hit 100 degrees for first time in nearly 3 years

ATLANTA - The hottest day of 2022 so far has arrived in Georgia. Temperatures are forecasted to hit triple-digits by Wednesday afternoon, topping this year's record high of 99 degrees on June 15. Wednesday's high of 100 should break the record high of 98 set in 1964 and will be...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Results: Georgia primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s election night once again in the Peach State with several runoff elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results have started to trickle in. To see each election, scroll down to the end of the page or search for a specific race. This story will be updated throughout the night […]
GEORGIA STATE
thetoptours.com

9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen from about 2,259 South Carolinians, who […]
ECONOMY
nomadlawyer.org

Milton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Milton, Georgia

Milton is an area that has major tourist attractions, both for domestic and international tourists because it is closer to Atlanta. The city is ranked as one of the top cities for residents. Mode of Transport. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), manages all improvements to state routes, even if they...
MILTON, GA
WABE

Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B

One of the owners of a nuclear power plant being expanded in Georgia says it’s shifting overruns to Georgia Power Co. in exchange for giving up a sliver of its ownership. Oglethorpe Power Corp. which provides power to 38 electric cooperatives, said Saturday that it has exercised a contractual option to freeze its costs for Plant Vogtle at $8.1 billion.
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgians were awoken early Saturday morning by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Initially this quake was reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake from the United States Geological Survey. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore. The earthquake was reportedly felt as...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy