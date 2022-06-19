ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend asking to expand boundaries for new police station

Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
The City of Great Bend will seek approval from the city council Monday, June 20 to widen the property boundaries at the site for the new police station....

Unsafe house on Monroe expected to be demolished

The property owner plans to demolish the house soon, but the Great Bend City Council went ahead Monday night during a public hearing to approve a resolution finding the structure at 814 Monroe Street unsafe and dangerous. The property owner returned from Texas to find out the property was condemned...
Construction on Broadway and 19th & Harrison intersection starts this week

Crews will begin work on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project Monday, June 20 in Great Bend. The project will include the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection. Anticipate the intersection to be closed to all traffic for approximately four weeks. There will be access to the Great Bend Middle School through detours around the intersection.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (6/20)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
Occupants threatened at gunpoint in Great Bend robbery

The Great Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old that is wanted for aggravated robbery. According to the law enforcement media log from Tuesday, a report was made of three subjects entering a residence a 2804 Williams at 12:52 a.m. An occupant of the house reported a gun was pointed at her and a PlayStation was taken.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (6/22)

NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Application: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, will provide details. Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having secured a license for that business. The cereal malt beverage license was approved for Corinthians Hills LLC. EMPLOYEE...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/23)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Nex-Tech Wireless. 2827 10th St. Nex-Tech Wireless’ mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing...
Pawnee Co. reinspection of real estate properties underway

The Pawnee County Appraiser’s Office started its annual reinspection of real estate properties last week. This process will continue throughout the summer and into the fall. Keeping in mind the safety of the public and appraisal staff, Pawnee County will make every effort to review properties with as little personal contact as possible.
Cop Shop (6/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/21) At 7:39 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 3709 8th Street. At 9:47 a.m. utility problems were reported at 846 NW 40 Road. Controlled Burn. At 10:37 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 344 NW 70 Road in Hoisington. At...
Great Bend police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Great Bend Police Department has asked the public's assistance in locating Horacio Carrasco-Olivas. The 22-year-old, Hispanic male, is wanted for aggravated robbery that occurred in Great Bend Tuesday, June 21 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Law enforcement said Carrasco-Olivas could possibly be in possession of a black handgun and is...
Ferguson named Barton Co. employee of the quarter

Amy Ferguson was recognized Wednesday at the Barton County Commission meeting as the recipient of the 2022 first quarter employee recognition award. Ferguson serves as the county’s resource coordinator and community liaison with the health department. She was nominated, in part, for her support of those recovering from substance misuse, trauma and mental illness as a liaison for local services.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6/21)

BOOKED: Chris Carton on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a $100,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a $10,000 C/S. BOOKES: Sara Alexander on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence, no bond. BOOKED: Richard Fletcher Jr. on Barton County District Court case for...
