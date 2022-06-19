One person displaced after garage fire in Northwest DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued a person from a two-story house in East Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities. The fire started shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials said. Firefighters performed CPR on the person and took them to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. The fire is under investigation, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Shortly before 3pm, we responded to the 2600blk of E. Chase St. for a fire in a 2sty occupied home. As FFs fought to bring the fire u/c, they rescued an occupant from the 1st floor & began CPR, before transporting them to the hospital in critical condition.The fire is under inv. pic.twitter.com/dPi3QOH0yR — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 20, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO