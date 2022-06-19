ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

One person displaced after garage fire in Northwest DC

By Janae Morris
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire in Northwest D.C. has left one person displaced Sunday morning, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The fire started in a garage in the 1800 block of 8th street North West around 2 a.m.,...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

One Person In Critical Condition Following House Fire In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters extinguished a fire and rescued a person from a two-story house in East Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities. The fire started shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials said. Firefighters performed CPR on the person and took them to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. The fire is under investigation, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Shortly before 3pm, we responded to the 2600blk of E. Chase St. for a fire in a 2sty occupied home. As FFs fought to bring the fire u/c, they rescued an occupant from the 1st floor & began CPR, before transporting them to the hospital in critical condition.The fire is under inv. pic.twitter.com/dPi3QOH0yR — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 20, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at bus stop in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed on a bus stop in Southeast D.C. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Naylor Road. Police say the victim ran to a nearby gas station in the 2800 block of Alabama...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

“Horrible looking crash 15th & Q St, NW”

Thanks to David and Donald for sharing around 10:45am: “Just walked by this about 15 mins ago. Both Q and 15th are blocked. I asked a cop about the condition of the driver of the overturned car and he said “we think they’re okay”. From Alert DC:...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide on 14th Street, NW

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on 14th Street, Northwest on June 19. At approximately 8:48 p.m., officers were called to shut down a large event that was happening at a location on 14th Street, NW. Upon arrival, officers located five people, including 15-year-old Chase Poole; an...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot at Southeast DC bus stop dies at the hospital, police say

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year. According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WUSA9

Man drowns in Four Mile Run, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rescue crews say a man died while swimming in the waterway of Four Mile Run in Alexandria Monday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m. Alexandria Police and Fire were called to the area of Route 1 at the Richmond Highway overpass in Alexandria over Four Mie Run.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#D C Fire#Ems#Fire Investigators
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fairfax County, Virginia

SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in a commercial parking lot in Springfield. Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing in the 6800 block of Commerce Street around 5 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
sungazette.news

Police looking for rapper who allegedly first shots at mall

Fairfax County police are looking for a Washington, D.C., rap artist who allegedly fired several shots from a handgun inside Tysons Corner Center on June 18. According to a police media briefing, the shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. on a publicly accessible walkway area outside the mall near Macy’s.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy