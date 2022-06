If you're in the security business, you may want to offer your services to Ford. Back in December, the automaker's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was targeted by thieves who made off with four Mustang Shelby GT500s. That ordeal was repeated last week when a handful of GT500s were again stolen from the same site. And if that wasn't enough, numerous news agencies are now reporting that almost $1 million worth of 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor pickups were stolen from a Dearborn Truck Plant storage lot earlier this month. The mass theft was reported by Ford on June 10, and police have already made headway in the investigation.

