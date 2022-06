LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in two catalytic converter thefts earlier this month. Authorities state that during the overnight hours of June 7 and June 8, 2022, the pictured unknown male stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot of Dutch Quality Contactors located at 72 Pitney Rd. The male suspect appears to have tattoos on his arms and leg. The vehicle he is driving appears to be a late model black Toyota Corolla, also pictured.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO