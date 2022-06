This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, NEAR and FTX US. The crypto market just went through one of its most turbulent and brutal weekends in recent memory. In today’s episode, NLW looks at how much the broader downturn as well as these more recent moves are being driven by the crypto specific factors such as Terra, Celsius and Three Arrows Capital, versus being just part of a larger macroeconomic re-alignment.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO