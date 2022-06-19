Readers respond: The nation must act

Much has been written and spoken about mass shootings. No place seems to be safe anymore. School shootings in particular tug at our hearts. Each time, the usual suggestions and safeguards are put forth. News conferences are held, investigations are done and leaders hold meetings, yet the victims...
A call for a gun violence forum between the candidates running for Oregon governor has gone unanswered by Tina Kotek’s opponents in the November General Election, Kotek, the Democratic Party nominee and long time representative from north Portland reported Tuesday. Last week, the Tina for Oregon campaign said they...
As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who said she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland received $75,000 from the city in a settlement. In exchange for the settlement money, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop charges against Portland Police Bureau and its officers Kyle […]
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
A grand jury has found that a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and killing a reportedly armed man at the end of a chaotic pursuit on Interstate 205 in Portland in January. A Multnomah County grand jury reviewing the death of Wesley S. Chance issued a...
PORTLAND, Ore — PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say there was a small uptick in shootings in May compared to April. Officers responded to 102 shootings throughout May, which is an increase from 90 in April - the lowest monthly-total since the beginning of 2022. Portland is still...
Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking Portland to sever ties with its sister city in Khabarovsk, Russia (“Portland should break sister-city tie with Russian city, Ukraine’s president tells mayors,” June 4: I respect his right to ask, but I never expected that this sister city cultural relationship would be subverted into a political statement (“They allow Russia to say that it is not isolated,” Zelensky said). Sister Cities International says its mission is to “build global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding and stimulate economic development.” I don’t believe the Russian people are as informed about the violence in Ukraine or the reason for the action as they should be. The Portland Sister City Association and the mayor should reach out to Khabarovsk, promote a peaceful solution and share messages of support for Ukraine that the world is united in supporting the Ukrainians. If they do not agree, they should cut ties with Portland.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
A federal judge in Oregon sentenced an Indiana man to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for his violent actions during Portland’s racial justice protests. During the summer and fall of 2020, Malik Muhammad threw Molotov cocktails at police and smashed the windows of the Oregon Historical Society. He...
On June 20, the political action committee Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter returned over $350,000 of donations to its donors including real estate developers Killian Pacific Downtown Developers and Schnitzer Properties, among other powerhouses. Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter is the political action committee formed this spring to support a ballot initiative...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County Family Court Judge says he was hit by a bullet while having dinner with his significant other in Portland, Oregon. Family Court Judge Jim Douglas tells 13 News that it happened Monday evening while he was on board the Portland Spirit, a cruise ship. Douglas said over […]
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County judge sentenced one of Portland’s most prolific shoplifters, Barry Sanders, to four years in prison. Detectives nicknamed Sanders the “Hamburglar” after catching him steal meat and seafood from Portland-area stores. “He will never change,” warned Kevin Demer, Multnomah County senior...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a parent asked KGW to look into local school district and police policies in regard to school shootings. Around the same time, another parent and former Portland Public Schools (PPS) teacher...
