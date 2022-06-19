Death notices for June 19
Cheple, Susan Jeanne, 76, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at home. Forest Funeral Home and Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Kernan, Eugene Francis, Sr., 96, Olympia, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Meyer, Stanley, 93, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ranahan, Patrick James, Sr., 76, Olympia, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Shedd, Bonnie Elyn, 92, Lacey, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Comments / 0