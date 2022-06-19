What’s Happening in South Sound this week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Cayli Yanagida
 3 days ago

June 20

Olympia Birds & Brew: From 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Boston Harbor Marina and the Black Hills Audubon Society will host a gathering to talk about birds. Non-members are welcome.

June 21

Riverwalk Tumwater Tour: Heritage Builders, a local history program in the Tumwater area, will lead a riverwalk tour at Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls, 110 Deschutes Parkway SW. The half-mile trail will provide participants with a view of the Deschutes River and its falls. Pre-registration for these free programs is required. Visit www.ci.tumwater.wa.us/parks and scroll down to click the “Register Online” button. For questions, call 360-754-4160.

Mounted Fern Workshop: The Soirée Society has put together this workshop to show participants how to mount ferns onto pieces of wood. There will be many plants and wood pieces to choose from. The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here: https://allevents.in/tumwater/mounted-fern-workshop/10000330288240017

June 22

Jay Shingle & Derek Sheen and Friends: Comedians Jay Shingle and Derek Sheen will perform from 7-9 p.m. at Cryptatropa Bar, 421 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Shingle is a musician and writer from Los Angeles. His live act contains stand-up, prop comedy, improv and music. Sheen is a storyteller who has released four comedy albums. Tickets are $20.

June 24

The Capital Pickleball Classic: June 24 is the start of the first Capital Pickleball Classic , a three-day pickleball tournament at Rainier Vista Community Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. The entry fee for the skill/age division is $65. It is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Thurston County Pickleball Club.

New Music Director Announcement & Fundraising Gala: The Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s new music director will be revealed at the gala at 6 p.m. at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club. It will include cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, a dinner with wine and live performances by string, woodwind and brass ensembles.

June 25

Annual Unveiling Reception at the Splash Gallery: The event from 3-6 p.m. will feature new works by Splash Artists. The unveiling of each piece starts at 4 p.m. It will be located on the boardwalk at the Olympia Marina. For more information, visit https://www.splashgalleryolympia.com .

Lacey PolyFest: From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visit the Lacey-Thurston County Regional Athletic Complex (RAC) for the Lacey PolyFest , which celebrates the Polynesian community. Admission is free. There will be traditional dances, Polynesian music, and food. The RAC is at 8345 Steilacoom Road.

Bands @ the Barn: Hosted by the Schilter Family Farm , 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road SE, this event will feature outdoor live music starting at 7 p.m. Kids can enjoy the bounce pillow, trike track and zip swings. The event will include food and drinks. Admission is $15. Children 2 years old and younger get in free.

Disney -- A Wonderful World of Music: Hosted by the Masterworks Choral Ensemble, this concert will feature Disney songs ranging from old classics to new hits. Admission is $22 for adults, $18 for students and seniors and $10 for youth. It will be at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. For more information and to buy tickets, go to the Washington Center webpage .

Downtown Bird Walk: The Puget Sound Estuarium will have a downtown bird walk that will help participants spot various birds from the Puget Sound. The walk will be two hours long and approximately two miles. Binoculars are recommended. Cost is $15, or free for those 12 and younger. Register at least 24 hours in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bird-walks-registration-266293770837

Comedy Night at the Heritage Distilling Company: Comedian Art Krug will headline this event. Krug is known for having an intelligent and surprising style. Tickets are $20. Heritage Distilling Company is at 4200 Capitol Blvd. S., Suite 104.

Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.

ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

