It was an over-the-top weekend in Clinton County with so many great happenings! From the Smoked Country Jam Bluegrass Festival at Quiet Oaks Campground – three days of amazing music; to Heritage Days in Renovo, complete with General Grant!; to the PA Trail Dogs’ “Sproul 10K” Trail Race on Saturday; the Best of Clinton County summertime festival in downtown Lock Haven, complete with vendors, a street parade and a boat parade, and a Saturday night City of Lock Haven summer concert on the River featuring American Idol’s Aaron Kelly; to the Little Loggers Trail Fest (an amazing trail race for kids 12 and under) on Sunday.

