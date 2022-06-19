ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

As housing prices skyrocket, La Mesa won't raise fees to improve parks

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

La Mesa welcome sign. (Karen Pearlman / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The La Mesa City Council narrowly rejected a proposal Tuesday to raise more money for local parks, amid concerns that increased fees could burden residents also struggling in a sky-high housing market.

The city has more than 135 acres of parkland, but the fees developers pay to help manage it all have not changed since 2005, according to a city report .

Council members agreed that open space should be protected, but a majority weren't willing to risk higher costs when the county's overall median home price was a record $850,000 in May .

"I have never, ever heard someone tell me that they have to move out of the city because we don't have high enough quality parks," Councilmember Colin Parent said during a public meeting.

Parent joined colleagues Bill Baber and Laura Lothian to defeat the proposal, a rare coalition between council members who on other issues have often been at odds.

The plan would have increased two fees over the next five years. One charge of 99 cents per square foot would have ramped up to $5.54, while another 40 cent fee would have eventually risen to $2.93.

The changes would not have applied to home expansions or accessory dwelling units.

Proponents said the status quo forced the city to rely on grants, which can come and go, and argued it was only fair developers pay more for upkeep that helps everybody.

"They get more than their money back, because it enhances the community's values," Vice Mayor Jack Shu said. He and Mayor Mark Arapostathis were overruled.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

