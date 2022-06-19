ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Notes: Nick Wittgren Almost Caught For the Cardinals

By David Laurila
Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals played Friday night’s game in Boston with one catcher. Iván Herrera had been called up from Triple-A to replace the newly-sidelined Yadier Molina, but cancelled flights delayed his arrival. The highly-regarded prospect didn’t get to Fenway Park until the final inning of a 6-5 Red Sox...

