Sunday Notes: Nick Wittgren Almost Caught For the Cardinals

When you think of the quintessential sports franchises that are the models of consistent success and stability, there are several organizations that come to mind. You think of the New England Patriots winning 6 Super Bowls since 2001 in the Brady-Belichick era. You think of the San Antonio Spurs putting up 18 consecutive 50-win seasons and winning 5 Championships since 1999 due to ultimate team play from Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich. They have the capability of adapting to create longevity, no matter the turnover in roster, aging superstars, or potential egos getting in the way. The next man up, and the way that these franchises can unlock potential from even the most overlooked individuals, is what sets them above everyone else. The people are more important than the project.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO