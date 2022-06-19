How deep will cuts be to California Center for the Arts?

Conductor Jonathon Heyward leads the San Diego Symphony at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on March 16. (Christian Hertzog / For the San Diego Union-Tribune)

A financial disaster appears to have been averted at Escondido’s premier arts and entertainment venue, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, as city staff recommends far less stringent cuts to the city’s annual subsidy of the center’s budget.

At a budget hearing on Wednesday, city staff will recommend a reduction of $133,000 in the annual management fee paid to the center, rather than a cut of up to $1.9 million to the center’s subsidy as proposed earlier in the city’s budget deliberations.

Renewed focus on the city’s annual subsidy to the arts center — which has ranged between $1.2 million and $2.5 million over the past decade — came in recent months as the city grappled with a projected $8.5 million deficit in its fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which begins July 1.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the panel will consider adoption of a $125.7 million operating budget for next fiscal year.

The arts complex, which opened in 1994, stands on a 12-acre parcel in downtown Escondido, next to Grape Day Park and City Hall. The center is owned by the city and operated by a nonprofit foundation overseen by a volunteer board of trustees.

The arts center campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a 9,000-square-foot museum and a 17,000-square-foot conference center.

Over the past 10 years, the city’s support of the arts center was broken down into four categories: a management fee, payment of the center’s utility bills, maintenance and information technology support.

According to data provided by the city and the arts center, the city’s contribution to the arts center’s budget amounted to about 20 percent of its operating revenue, not counting the maintenance and IT support.

In addition to the city’s contribution, the center’s revenue comes from facility rental fees, ticket sales, food and beverage sales, grants, membership fees and donations, said Sara Matta, chair of the center’s board of trustees.

Matta said a $1.9 million cut to the center’s annual budget of about $7 million in one year would have been devastating to the organization.

“We would have had to consider, is it viable to keep going?” Matta said.

The city has financially supported the arts center since its opening, said Matta.

Matta, who joined the center’s board in 2017, said the center has long enjoyed broad support in the community due to the wide variety in its artistic offerings, from music to dance to museum exhibits.

“We believe we have support from all segments of the community. We try very hard to serve everybody,” she said. “We do a bit of everything.”

That includes musical offerings ranging from San Diego Symphony performances to mariachi bands, jazz, R&B, rock, choral and cabaret/show tunes, Matta said.

Many different dance organizations use the arts center’s spaces, and the center brings in an eclectic mix of art exhibits as well. For example, an upcoming exhibit will feature graffiti and tattoos.

The center fills an important need in Escondido, where people can gather and enjoy cultural offerings together, Matta said. “It’s an essential part of keeping the community of Escondido vibrant and caring about each other.”

It’s also an economic driver, bringing in patrons to the city’s shops, restaurants and hotels, she said.

The arts center understands the financial straits faced by the city and wants to be a willing partner in keeping costs down, Matta said.

But the center is also trying to rebound from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, when the facility was shut down except for some “drive-in” entertainment events at the Westfield mall in Escondido and at the Cal State San Marcos campus.

At one point, the center had furloughed 85 percent of its staff and Matta said the city’s funding of the center’s management fee helped keep the organization afloat, along with federal disaster relief dollars.

As the center once again ramps up its performance schedule, attendance remains down at around 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels. “We’re still suffering from it and expect to be for quite a while,” she said.

Changes for the center are coming, as longtime executive director Jerry van Leeuwen is retiring and a search is under way for his successor. Also, in coming months the center will be negotiating a new management agreement with the city.

The center enjoys support from the current City Council, though members said there may be ways to cut costs going forward.

“I think the Center for the Arts Escondido is one of the crown jewels of the city,” said Mayor Paul McNamara, adding that the arts venue is “a quality of life asset that enhances the profile of the city.”

While he supports funding the center at current levels, McNamara said, in lean budget times all elements of the city budget must be scrutinized for potential savings.

“I love the arts center,” said Councilmember Mike Morasco, adding that the center has “tremendous value” for the city.

Now that the council has set the level of funding for the coming year’s budget, it will be up to city management to allocate those funds, including the arts center subsidy, Morasco said.

Ken Lounsbery, a former Escondido city attorney and city manager, who also served as the arts center foundation’s first board chair, agreed the center is a “unique asset” that benefits the community.

The city should continue funding the center, but some belt-tightening may be warranted, he said.

“It’s not unreasonable in the face of slim revenues to ask everyone to pitch in,” he said, but added, “I would hope the city would continue to treat the center as a priority. It’s a huge investment and requires continued support to ensure its success.”





