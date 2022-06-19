ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa will keep raising LGBTQ flag despite objections that it's 'political messaging'

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

La Mesa has raised a rainbow flag before .

The city is flying one again this month, after a proclamation from the mayor.

But a proposal to keep raising a flag every year in honor of the LGBTQ community drew a small crowd to a public meeting Tuesday divided over whether the city should fly anything beyond standards representing the city, state and nation.

"I'm always in favor of trying to make people feel that they belong," Mayor Mark Arapostathis said, before joining three colleagues to approve the plan 4-1. The proposal will automatically make every June in La Mesa "LGBTQ+ Month" and allow a "representative flag" be flown all 30 days.

The holdout was La Mesa's newest councilmember , Laura Lothian, who posted a video Monday criticizing the proposal.

City Hall shouldn't "be a billboard for any group of people, any cause, any agenda or any movement," Lothian said on Instagram.

At Tuesday's public meeting, Lothian said her post wasn't intended as an attack. But supporting any group invited unneeded controversy, she said. What if a religious group wanted to fly a pro-life flag?

"People need to be able to come to City Hall and conduct city business without having to encounter political messaging," she said.

Nine members of the public showed up in person or online to weigh in. Several said they were drawn by Lothian's post.

The public was split.

"There's nothing political about standing up as a community to tell the LGBTQI+ community that they are seen," said Max Coston, a college sophomore.

Opponents said the flag needlessly excluded other residents and, by making the council a flagpole gatekeeper, opened the city up to lawsuits. One brought up a recent U.S. Supreme Court case where Boston was found to have discriminated against a conservative activist by refusing to fly a Christian flag.

"I don't appreciate having a divisive organization being represented," said Lou Chavez, a veteran and resident. Echoing one of Lothian's arguments, Chavez said, "I appreciate that we have the American flag flying that represents all Americans."

Vice Mayor Jack Shu, one of the proposal's sponsors, pushed back against the idea that existing flags representing the city, state and nation were enough.

"I think they aspire to be inclusive, they are meant to be inclusive, but the history of this country, of this state has shown that it has not been inclusive," Shu said.

Although Councilmember Bill Baber supported the proposal, he suggested amending the plan to allow other flags to fly during June, like one for Juneteenth.

Other communities in the region have similarly moved to support Pride Month, including Imperial Beach, National City and Chula Vista.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: One Family’s Excruciating Experience with Homelessness

Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New San Diego street vendor law takes effect June 22

San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance will change how, when and where street vendors can operate. District 2 Council Member Jen Campell led the push for the new rules. She said they strike a balance of improving health and safety while still providing economic opportunities for the vendors. “There became...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Government
La Mesa, CA
Society
City
La Mesa, CA
City
National City, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How Vista Struck Out on Shelter

A few months ago, the city of Vista sent out a request for proposals from homeless service providers to open and run a shelter. But it failed to garner any bids. Those providers are telling us the city failed to help them see how it would pay for it or where it could possibly be located.
VISTA, CA
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Racism#City Hall
spectrumnews1.com

San Diego housing program shows model for California cities

SAN DIEGO — Albert Zuniga will never take for granted the little things like unlocking his door and making his bed. “I try to personalize it and make this. This is my home," Zuniga said. "This is my home, and I’m grasping this opportunity." What You Need To...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Data Dispels Rumors about San Diego's Homeless Population

SAN DIEGO - New data from this year's homeless count shows homeless people are not flocking to San Diego. For the past few years, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness has been asking people on the streets where they are from. In this year's count, 85 percent of those on the streets said they were living in San Diego before they became homeless. The data seeks to dispel the notion that homeless persons flock to the area because of laxed policies and available services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Ex-USD Student Ups Ante, Sues San Diego Unified, Former Lawyers for Defamation

As promised, Trump supporter Nicholas “Nick” Ratekin this month filed for a change of venue in his breach-of-contract suit against the University of San Diego. His reasons for wanting his November 2022 trial moved to another county include the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 274,205 in San Diego County, tilting the jury pool against him.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Some ADU Rules Changing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego will now require parking for Accessory Dwelling Units in coastal communities. San Diego approved some of the loosest ADU rules in 2020, waving parking requirements for the new structures in an effort to address the housing crisis. But as the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, the California Coastal Commission pushed back and now the city will require developers to provide parking for new ADU construction in beach communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Feeding San Diego has several Oceanside locations for youth food program

Oceanside CA— This summer, Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youths in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a critical part of its hunger-relief services across San Diego County. SFSP provides vital support during the summer months to ensure that youths are getting the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy