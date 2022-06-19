ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Minors: Castanon pushing Storm toward title; Lawson wins again for Missions

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO8iZ_0gFWNytr00

Marcos Castanon homered twice and drove in five runs and low Single-A Lake Elsinore banged out 15 hits in a 12-2 win at Modesto on Saturday, inching closer to first-half title in the California League’s South Division.

With the win, the Storm (37-25) shaved their Magic Number down to 2.

Castanon, a third baseman, also singled and walked, lifting his OPS to .765. He has six homers on the season.

Left fielder Albert Fabian (.814 OPS) hit his sixth homer during a three-hit game and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeno (.731 OPS) drove in three runs on three hits, including two triples.

Designated hitter Cole Cummings (.881 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and center fielder James Wood (.952 OPS) went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Wood also stole his sixth base and shortstop Max Ferguson (.718 OPS) stole his 43 rd .

Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3-1, 3.70 ERA) struck out eight and allowed two runs in five innings in the win.

Left-hander Hazahel Quijada (3.38) saved his third game with seven strikeouts over four shutout innings.

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (37-28)

  • Las Vegas 14, Chihuahuas 5: 2B Eguy Rosario (.796 OPS) went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and RF Brent Rooker (.999 OPS) drove in two runs on two doubles. SS CJ Abrams (.871 OPS) went 1-for-5 with a run scored and DH Robinson Canó (.643 OPS) went 1-for-4. RHP Dinelson Lamet (0.00) struck out a batter and walked a batter over two scoreless innings. LHP Ryan Lillie (2-1, 10.03 ERA) allowed eight runs in 2 1/3 innings in the start.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (33-27)

  • Missions 11, Amarillo 2: C Chandler Seagle (.664 OPS) hit a grand slam for his second homer and 2B Domingo Leyba (.783 OPS) drove in four runs on four hits, including his fifth homer. DH Juan Fernandez (.607 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits, including a double. 3B Connor Hollis (.914 OPS) went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. RHP Reggie Lawson (2-4, 6.06) allowed a run in five innings in the win. LHP Tom Cosgrove (2.63) struck out two in a scoreless inning. RHP Michel Báez (3.65) allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (25-37)

  • Lansing 6, TinCaps 5: LHP Ramon Perez (0-2, 8.10) allowed two runs while recording just one out in the ninth in a walk-off loss. RHP Efrain Contreras (5.85) allowed two runs in three innings in the start. CF Robert Hassell III (.886 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and his 17 th steal.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (4-6)

  • Padres 6, Mariners 3 (7): DH Samuel Zavala went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his 2022 debut. LF Juan Murillo (.666 OPS) went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and 2B Rosman Verdugo (.994 OPS) went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. RF Joshua Mears (.869 OPS went 0-for-3 with an RBI and three strikeouts. LHP Javier Chacon (1.74) struck out nine and allowed two runs—one earned—in 3 2/3 innings in the start. RHP Brenden Heiss (1-0, 4.50) earned the win with two shutout innings in relief.

ROOKIE DSL PADRES

  • Blue Jays 2, Padres 1 (7): RHP Emmanuel Pinales (0-2, 9.00) allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings in the start and RHP Luis Acosta (2.61) struck out four over three shutout innings. LF Jose Sanabria (.786 OPS) and 2B Alain Camou (.908 OPS) both had two hits.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

Modesto, CA
Sports
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Sports
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Efrain Contreras
Person
James Storm
Person
Juan Murillo
Person
Domingo Leyba
Person
Homer
Person
Robinson Canó
#Blue Jays#Padres#Mariners#California League#Missions#Rbi
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

