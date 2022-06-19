ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

‘It’s a great day.’ Merced’s first Juneteenth Parade celebration draws large crowd

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxukH_0gFWNIGh00

A large crowd marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Saturday morning as close to 100 people took part in the first Juneteenth Parade in Merced.

The parade included fire engines, classic cars, motorcycles and people holding banners and flags as they made their way from the Merced Theatre to McNamara Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War, has been commemorated annually for over a century.

“Juneteenth is an American holiday,” said Merced resident and local NAACP chapter member Tamara Cobb, who helped organize Saturday’s parade. “I wanted to celebrate it this year and make sure that everybody understands our history, knows the correct history and how proud we are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buvWP_0gFWNIGh00
Alyssha Pierce and Diana Pierce hold a Happy Juneteenth banner as they walk during the first Juneteenth Parade in Merced, Calif. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The holiday’s roots go back to June 19, 1865. Although President Abraham Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier, it wasn’t until then that Black slaves in Texas were freed and slavery in the U.S. finally ended.

Black communities in Texas and beyond have celebrated Juneteenth since, according to the NAACP .

It wasn’t until last year, though, that President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, officially recognizing it as a federal holiday.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for everybody to celebrate Juneteenth,” said NAACP Merced County Branch President Allen Brooks.

“The main reason we’re out here, as the preacher once said, is to celebrate the freedom of African American people. We celebrate the Fourth of July as the independence of the country and we celebrate Juneteenth as the independence of all the people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PymGo_0gFWNIGh00
People climb atop a fire engine during the first Juneteenth Parade in Merced, Calif. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@meredsun-star.com

Parade participants gathered near the Merced Theatre on Saturday morning. Cobb, Brooks and others addressed the crowd before the parade started.

Dallas’ Judah Celeste, 13, sang the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The parade was attended by many local politicians, city leaders and school board members.

“It’s a great day, it’s fun,” said Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto. “It’s fun to be out here, it’s fun to celebrate Juneteenth, which truly is as we said earlier a quintessential American holiday celebrating freedom and it’s fun to honor that. It’s fun also to honor our Black community. There are so many great people in our African American community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5YAv_0gFWNIGh00
Judah Celeste, 13, of Dallas, Texas sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the Juneteenth Parade in Merced, Calif. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The parade made its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Way, turned right at 11th Street and then made it’s way to McNamara Park for a Juneteenth celebration.

There were booths set up at the park for people to get COVID-19 vaccines and testing, there were arts and crafts booths, inflatable jump houses for kids and other booths set up by groups like the NAACP.

“It’s great to be a part of the first one in our community,” said Merced resident Jermaine Paster. “It’s great to start where we get support from downtown and finish at the park, which is the heartbeat of Merced. It’s great to see so many people here. Do you have to be African American to celebrate? No, you don’t. You have to be about what our country stands for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6I0n_0gFWNIGh00
Lonnie Pierce, left, and his father Roscoe Pierce hold a Happy Juneteenth flag as they lead the first Juneteenth Parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced, Calif. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Cobb said she was thrilled with the number of people who came to celebrate the holiday and the parade.

“Look at the people who came out,” Cobb said. “It’s everyone, complexion, race, everybody. I don’t know half the people that came to support but I like it.”

Many groups like the local NAACP chapter, Positive Brothers United and the Black Parallel School Board worked together to help plan the parade and Juneteenth celebration.

The weekend will close out with another community park day on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joe Herb Park.

“I’ve been excited, man,” Brooks said. “It was a great turnout. Our first annual parade and we have some nice cars, some nice bikes, some great groups there and every year it’s just going to get better so I’m elated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpY3Z_0gFWNIGh00
Merced Juneteenth Parade organizer Tamara Cobb speaks prior to the parade on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Merced, Calif. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10a2P1_0gFWNIGh00
Members of the Positive Brothers United group help put up a Merced Juneteenth 2022 banner during a Juneteenth celebration in McNamara Park in Merced, Calif. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Fresno organization auctions skateboards painted by inmates

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A unique partnership helps underprivileged Central Valley youth discover skateboarding. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has partnered with Fresno Skateboard Salvage to help youth get the quality gear they need. Inmates from Avenal State Prison, California State Prison Corcoran, and Valley State...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced County, CA
Society
County
Merced County, CA
Merced, CA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
California Society
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Government
Merced, CA
Society
Merced County, CA
Government
yourcentralvalley.com

First look at Fresno DSS building after concerning photos of children surface

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Department of Social Services (DSS) building is up and running after the old building made national headlines after disturbing photos showed foster children sleeping on floors and desks. The new building is located on Ashlan and Peach avenues in the old Costco building.
FRESNO, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Almost a dozen people displaced by Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven people are displaced after a fire spread through apartments in west Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Fire Department. Crews responded to a fire around 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues. Officials say over 40 personnel were...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Martin Luther King
Los Baños Enterprise

Another Los Banos council member issues statement on firing of city manager

“I am absolutely appalled and embarrassed of what transpired… The vote to terminate Josh Pinheiro was unfair and without cause.” – Kenneth Lambert. Special council meeting to hire interim city manager set for Wednesday night. Following the firing of Los Banos city manager Josh Pinheiro, last Wednesday...
LOS BANOS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council, Mayor Get Whopping Pay Raises Under New Proposal

A proposal from the Fresno City Council would give elected officials a dramatic pay raise in future years. Wanting to be in line with what Fresno County Supervisors are paid, the salary of a new councilmember would go from $80,000 to $135,044, a 69% raise according to the plan. The...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Summer’s Here at the Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park

We are gearing up for another incredible summer at Fresno Flats. Check out all that is happening and how you can get involved. Pioneer Camp is on and it’s going to be better than ever. We’re teaming up again with the Oakhurst Boys and Girls Club. Last year’s camp was awarded their “Outstanding Event of the Year” for the entire Fresno Area!
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Drive-by Shooting At Airbnb In Fresno

(KMJ) — Fresno police are at the scene of an early Monday morning shooting in southeast Fresno. They say somebody fired at an Airbnb near Shields and Locan Avenues around 4:00 a.m. Nobody was hurt but Police did find shell casings at the scene and a nearby truck was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Independence Day#Juneteenth Parade#American
sjvsun.com

Dyer flips, opening taxpayer funds for gang program paying off shooters

Few programs funded by the taxpayers of the City of Fresno are so controversial that they stoke criminal threats against the lawmakers tasked with financing them. Then again, few are built on such novel – and equally controversial – concepts as to use taxpayer funds to pay stipends to would-be gang members to avoid gun violence.
FRESNO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine Chamber welcomes new Executive Director

No one should ever doubt that Marissa Caballero knows how to multi task like a master. The 29-year-old is a substitute teacher and counselor with the Gustine Unified School District. She is a state testing administrator for the Patterson Joint Unified School District. She assists her brother with his business, Solar Consulting. She’s a grad student at Fresno Pacific. And now, she is serving as the newest Executive Director for the Gustine Chamber of Commerce.
GUSTINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Evie M.

This "boring Atwater tourist trap" is one of the scariest places you can go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Pacheco State Park on land donated by late Los Banos resident celebrates 25 years of preservation

Among the historic features of the park are an old-line shack used by Henry Miller’s cattle company in the 1800’s. Pacheco State Park invites you to learn about the conservationists that help preserve the diversity of the Central Valley community. California State Parks, Fatjo Corporation and the Four Rivers Natural History Association along with community partners have been hosting a variety of events throughout the county from January through June that focus on land preservation, celebrating the areas diverse natural and cultural history and the connections we have to each other and the community.
LOS BANOS, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Are you eligible for a grant worth up to $17,500 to buy a home?

There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Central Valley waking up to thunderstorms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Some parts of the Central Valley are waking up to thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford says “isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible in Kern County, Tulare County, Western Kings County, and Southern Fresno County today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, and large hail.”
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
92
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy