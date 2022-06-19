Six Ravens Selected All-Superconference

The Hillcrest Academy summer sports programs hosted the Hillcrest Classic over the weekend. On the softball diamond, the Columbus Wildcats lifted the trophy after a pair of wins. The Wildcats first beat Danville 15-4 in five innings to open the day. Columbus scored in every frame, posting four in the first, one in the second, six in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings for the win. Columbus had 14 team hits, led by four from Jocelyn Fulton including a homer, Kennedy Woepking ended with three hits and Sera Vela and Lily Coil each had two. Woepking got the win in the circle, working five and a third innings, giving up just one hit and two earned runs while striking out eight. In the championship game, Columbus got by English Valleys 5-1. The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead with one in the first, two in the third and another run in the fourth before the Bears got on the board with one in the fifth. Columbus answered with one of their own in the bottom half. The Wildcats had seven hits in the win, two each from Coil and Fulton with Fulton driving in three. Coil went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out nine. The Wildcats are now 9-9 on the year and host Pekin Monday.

DANVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO