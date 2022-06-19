ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Six Ravens Selected All-Superconference

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the spring sports season, the Southeast Iowa Superconference has announced their soccer All-Conference teams and six Hillcrest Academy Ravens were recognized. Hillcrest junior Grant Bender was a first team defensive selection. Bender helped anchor a back line that allowed Hillcrest to post three defensive shut outs...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Raven Softball Roughed Up by Bullettes; Boys To Complete Suspended Game Wednesday

It was a tough trip to Mediapolis Tuesday night for the Hillcrest Academy Raven softball team as they dropped a five inning affair to the Bullettes by an 11-1 score. MEPO was on the board early and often, with two runs in the first, two more in the third, a five spot in the fourth and two in the fifth. The Ravens got their lone tally in the fifth. Hillcrest softball falls to 4-11 on the year with the loss.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Goodwin Tosses No-No, Savage Baseball Manage Sweep

Returning home and producing a pair of wins was what the Sigourney summer teams accomplished on Monday in a sweep of Iowa Valley including another monumental performance on the softball diamond. The No. 11 Savage softball team scratched across a couple early runs and laid the ground work for a...
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wapello Takes Down WMU in Sweep

Runs were plentiful in Winfield on Monday against Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe Wapello, but it wasn’t enough for the home Wolves falling in a pair of games. The softball game was reminiscent of a football final score with the Arrows (12-9, 6-6) prevailing 21-10. WMU led 9-7 after three, but an 11 run Wapello fourth gave them a lead they never surrendered. Wapello finished with 19 hits. The Wolves drop to 5-8 overall and in the league.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon and Panther Baseball Split Rivalry Doubleheader

Southeast Conference rivals in Washington and Mount Pleasant met up on the baseball diamond at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Monday with both teams splitting a doubleheader. Game one saw each team score in five different innings and the home Panthers (6-12, 5-9) had a response every time the Demons would tie or take the lead. The final response was the dagger with an 8-8 tie broke in the bottom of the seventh on a Paytan Hagans walk off single that gave the home Panthers a 9-8 win. Washington did get the bats going with 13 hits led by a 3-for-5 outing from Lucas Kroll. Avery Six brought in three runs on a single and triple. Zeke Slagel threw 4 2/3 innings on the hill with only one of the seven runs being earned surrendering five hits and striking out six.
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalona, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Kalona, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Shocks State Ranked Regals; Baseball Doubled Up By Regina

It was a split against the rival Iowa City Regina Regals Tuesday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls of summer. After seeing their longest winning streak in seven years, of seven games, snapped on Monday, Mid-Prairie bounced back to edge No. 4 in Class 2A Iowa City Regina 2-1 on the softball diamond in Kalona. Mid-Prairie had eight hits in the game including two for Sydney Knebel, a Madeline Schrader triple and a Gabi Robertson double. Schrader and Brittany Kinsinger each drove in a run. Knebel made those two runs stand up, throwing a complete game in recording the victory, allowing nine hits, one run, walking two and striking out three. The Hawks improve to 12-9 with the win and await a date at No. 7 in Class 2A Wilton Wednesday. You can hear all of the softball action between the Golden Hawks and Beavers live tonight on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30p.m. and first pitch at 7p.m. from Wilton High School.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Raven Baseball Flies by Falcons; Girls Drop Contest to Ranked L-M

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team defended the home diamond Monday with an 8-2 win over visiting Louisa-Muscatine. After a single Raven run in the first for the early advantage, L-M pushed across single runs in the third and fifth before Hillcrest got hot, with a seven-run sixth to erase the deficit and run away with the win. After his two-homer day on Saturday against top five Kee, Seth Ours had another big night with two hits and two driven in to lead the way for the Ravens. Liam Schrock, Luke Schrock, Josiah Beachy, Mason Bender and Rowan Miller all had a run batted in. Ours recorded the victory on the hill working six and two thirds, allowing eight hits, two runs and punching out 11 on 91 pitches. With the win, Hillcrest completes a season sweep of L-M. Raven baseball stands at 7-8 on the season.
MUSCATINE, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Softball Takes Crown at Hillcrest Classic; Raven Baseball Second Over the Weekend

The Hillcrest Academy summer sports programs hosted the Hillcrest Classic over the weekend. On the softball diamond, the Columbus Wildcats lifted the trophy after a pair of wins. The Wildcats first beat Danville 15-4 in five innings to open the day. Columbus scored in every frame, posting four in the first, one in the second, six in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings for the win. Columbus had 14 team hits, led by four from Jocelyn Fulton including a homer, Kennedy Woepking ended with three hits and Sera Vela and Lily Coil each had two. Woepking got the win in the circle, working five and a third innings, giving up just one hit and two earned runs while striking out eight. In the championship game, Columbus got by English Valleys 5-1. The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead with one in the first, two in the third and another run in the fourth before the Bears got on the board with one in the fifth. Columbus answered with one of their own in the bottom half. The Wildcats had seven hits in the win, two each from Coil and Fulton with Fulton driving in three. Coil went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out nine. The Wildcats are now 9-9 on the year and host Pekin Monday.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Savages Sweep Bears, Softball Drop Two in Osky Tourney

The Sigourney summer teams welcomed BGM for South Iowa Cedar League action on Friday with baseball and softball rolling to victories. Coming off three straight losses, the Savage baseball squad ended a busy week on the right note with an 11-5 win over the Bears. They led 6-3 in the sixth when the Savages busted the game open with a five run frame that paved the way for a decisive victory. The offense had 13 hits led by Bo Schmidt going 3-for-3 with two RBI and Cade Molyneux brought in three tallies. Levi Crawford was the winning pitcher tossing 6 1/3 frames surrendering four earned runs on six hits and striking out five. The black and gold improve to 12-3 overall and 10-1 in the SICL.
SIGOURNEY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Ramos
kciiradio.com

Hawks Have Tough Trip to Top Ten Comets

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team put their seven-game winning streak on the line Monday when they traveled to No. 6 in Class 3A West Liberty and dropped both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In game one, heard on AM and FM KCII, the Comets used early and late fireworks to take a 10-1 victory. West Liberty scored four times in their first at bat with the highlight a two-run homer from Finley Hall. The Comets would get an unearned run in the second to stretch the lead to 5-0. The Hawks got on the board in the fourth, stringing three hits together against Comet starter Sailor Hall. Hits came from Gabi Robertson, Brittni Kinsinger and Sophie Miller as Miller’s double drove in Robertson for Mid-Prairie’s only run of the contest. West Liberty sent seven hitters to the plate in the fifth to push across three insurance runs and added two more to that in their final frame. Sydney Knebel went six innings in the circle for the Hawks, giving up 13 hits, nine earned runs and striking out three.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Swim Lessons Begin at YMCA

The pool at the Washington YMCA has just begun their summer swim lessons. Amy Schulte, the CEO of the Washington YMCA notes that these classes fill up quickly. “It’s important for kids to realize that water is fun but that it’s also something to be cautious around. Kids can be really fearless at times so it’s important for us to teach them that adults need to know when they are going to be around the water.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Jane Elizabeth Kallaus

A Graveside Service for 94-year-old Jane Elizabeth Kallaus of Iowa City will be at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. A memorial fund has been established in her name. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Tuesday Warnings

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillcrest Academy Ravens
kciiradio.com

Richland Community Club Fireworks Display is July 2nd

The Richland Community Club will present a fireworks display on Saturday July 2. A local band will be performing and local baseball and softball teams will be selling concessions before the display. Flashing Thunder will be conducting the presentation. Secretary with the Richland Community Club Alisa Tolle shares, “They’re (Flashing...
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Annual Whoopee Days Celebration in Brighton

This past Friday through Sunday the City of Brighton hosted its 112th Annual Whoopee Days Celebration. The three day event included the Bill Riley Talent Show, local bands and the Whoopee Days Parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour.
BRIGHTON, IA
kciiradio.com

4-H Dairy Workshop Set for July 7th

A pre-fair event for local 4-H’ers has been announced for those who are interested in participating in the upcoming County Fair. A dairy workshop will be held on July 7th at 7:00 pm at the Washington County Fairgrounds main show ring. Participants who plan on being exhibitionists at this years fair are encouraged to bring an animal to gain practice in the ring.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Mini Bus to Increase Fare

For the first time in 10-years, the Washington County Mini Bus will be increasing their fares. The change is set to take effect July 1st. A one-way ride in town will increase to $3.50 with a round trip costing $7.00 with all in between stops being $1.00. Cris Gaughan the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Mary E. Huffman

A Funeral Mass for 92-year-old Mary E. Huffman of Iowa City, formerly of Riverside will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, June 25th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside. Visitation will be Friday, June 24th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside. Burial will be at St. Vincent’s Cemetery in rural Riverside. Following committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverside is caring for Mary’s family and arrangements.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Cement Truck Rollover in Wellman

Monday night at 9:25pm the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a cement truck that rolled over at 1620 Kiwi Ave in Wellman. The mixer was loaded at the time of the crash but no injuries were sustained by the driver as the truck rolled onto the passengers side. No citations were issued for the crash.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Margaret E. Rossman

Funeral services for 97-year-old Margaret E. Rossman of Lone Tree will be at 1p.m. Saturday, June 25th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Visitation will be Saturday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Lone Tree Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lone Tree Fire and Rescue or the Bird House in her memory.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Two Wayland Males Arrested for Commandeering Tractor

Two Hispanic males were arrested Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after they stole a tractor and sprayer to pull their car out of a ditch at Orange and 220th St. Eric Lopez, age 36 of Wayland was arrested for public intoxication and Juan Martinez, age 42 of Wayland was arrested on one count of OWI 1st offense and operating a vehicle without consent. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WAYLAND, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy