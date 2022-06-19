ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two men critically shot getting out of their car in East Germantown, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Two gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital after police found them critically injured Saturday night. Police were responding to several 911 calls for gunshots on the...

www.fox29.com

