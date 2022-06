Gainesville — Long-time resident of southeast Gainesville Breanna Bryant said she was surprised when she opened the faucet. "I was really concerned. Honestly, I have 3 young children. So, I mean, when you see something like this, there was no notification as far as I knew prior to this event occurring," Breanna said. Breanna's daughter was the one to notice the cloudy looking water last Thursday.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO