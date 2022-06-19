ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

‘Vital’: Alabama Juneteenth arts camp connects students to culture, community

By Rebecca Griesbach
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. With djembe drums in hand, young campers circled a clearing of land in Shelby County, tucked between a sparkling pond and shady trees. “Listen and watch,” said Aboubacar Sylla, a master...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Shelby County, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Shelby County, AL
Education
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
County
Shelby County, AL
AL.com

7 awesome Alabama caves where you can explore (and cool down)

You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton man reels in once in a life time catch

Mark Adams was born and raised in Jemison. He moved to Clanton in 1993 where he has lived ever since. However, on May 14, Adams may have become a legend 3,444 miles away from home. Adams reeled in a 188-pound halibut while on a deep-sea fishing while on a mission...
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Smitherman
wbrc.com

Back to Work: Encouraging news for job hunters in west Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There is some encouraging news on the job front in west Alabama. Employers are beginning to see more and more people go back to work. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the jobless rate as of May was 2.7%. Angela Harbin spends her days looking...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA imploding Tutwiler Hall July 4: How to see the demolition live

The Fourth of July fireworks will start early in Tuscaloosa, with the University of Alabama will imploding the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m. Because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. A UA released said those wishing to view the implosion are encouraged to watch UA’s livestream of the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Martial Arts#West African#Texans#Program#African American
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
182K+
Followers
51K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy