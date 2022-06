Construction executive Tim Michels is virtually tied with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor, a new poll found. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday marked the first time the survey asked about Michels, who entered the governor's race in April, and it comes just weeks after he gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Twenty-seven percent of those planning to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary said they would support Michels.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO