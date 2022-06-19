Construction will close part of this popular Pierce County park soon. Here’s what to know

There’s a park near Waller you may want to remove from your to-do list from June 21-24.

Maintenance work will occur on the northeast side of Swan Creek Park at 3997 E. Roosevelt Ave. Work hours are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews started working at the park June 13-16, removing gravel from a sediment pond.

The parking lot near the Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East intersection will be closed as crews continue that work. The pedestrian bridge along the trail starting from the parking lot at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue up to the sediment pond will also be closed.

The bridge is about 0.5 miles away from the parking lot at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue. Trail users are advised not to go beyond that. Visitors will find closure signs around the work site.

The sediment pond at Swan Creek Park needs maintenance work every one to three years. Courtesy of Pierce County

“Before the pond was built in the early 1990s, sediment buildup during high water events would occasionally cause roadway flooding where a Pioneer Way East bridge crosses over Swan Creek,” Pierce County’s website reads.

The sediment pond is a space that collects sediment to reduce flooding. Every one to three years, Pierce County removes gravel from the pond.

Gravel will be stockpiled near the park entrance and will be used for “future pond maintenance work and habitat enhancement projects,” according to the website.

Visitors are advised to stay away from the stockpile area.