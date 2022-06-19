ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Construction will close part of this popular Pierce County park soon. Here’s what to know

By Angelica Relente
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tc3l_0gFWKL1V00

There’s a park near Waller you may want to remove from your to-do list from June 21-24.

Maintenance work will occur on the northeast side of Swan Creek Park at 3997 E. Roosevelt Ave. Work hours are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews started working at the park June 13-16, removing gravel from a sediment pond.

The parking lot near the Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East intersection will be closed as crews continue that work. The pedestrian bridge along the trail starting from the parking lot at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue up to the sediment pond will also be closed.

The bridge is about 0.5 miles away from the parking lot at East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue. Trail users are advised not to go beyond that. Visitors will find closure signs around the work site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGQhg_0gFWKL1V00
The sediment pond at Swan Creek Park needs maintenance work every one to three years. Courtesy of Pierce County

“Before the pond was built in the early 1990s, sediment buildup during high water events would occasionally cause roadway flooding where a Pioneer Way East bridge crosses over Swan Creek,” Pierce County’s website reads.

The sediment pond is a space that collects sediment to reduce flooding. Every one to three years, Pierce County removes gravel from the pond.

Gravel will be stockpiled near the park entrance and will be used for “future pond maintenance work and habitat enhancement projects,” according to the website.

Visitors are advised to stay away from the stockpile area.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Traffic impacted after a rollover crash in Olympia (Olympia, WA)

On early Tuesday, a rollover crash in Olympia caused traffic delays. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 and Henderson Boulevard. The early reports showed that a pickup truck hauling a fifth wheel trailer crashed on northbound I-5 for undetermined reasons. Traffic was slowed for approximately six hours in the area due to the wreck.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waller, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#42nd Street#Gravel#Urban Construction
The Suburban Times

Lakewood seeks Pacific Hwy/South Tacoma Way Overly work bids

City of Lakewood announcement. Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nationwide Report

Drives leaves the scene after a car crashes into a guardrail in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Monday night, a car slammed into a guardrail in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on eastbound state Route 512, on the exit-ramp to Portland Avenue. The early reports showed that a 2020 McLaren 600LT smashed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons. The driver of an expensive British sports car fled the scene after the collision.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a vehicle went into Duwamish River in Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)

On early Saturday morning, a woman lost her life while a juvenile was injured after their vehicle fell into Duwamish River in Tukwila. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near the Interurban trail at about 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a woman, who was driving the car, and a juvenile male were both in the car when it crashed into Duwamish River.
TUKWILA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Applicants Sought For The City Of Tacoma Transportation Commission

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission: At-Large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters, such as short-term and long-range transportation planning, compliance with local, regional, and...
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
249
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy