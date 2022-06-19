ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fresno Bee

A tax hike to increase Clovis PD staffing? Conservative writer says it will fall short

By Diane Pearce
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Part of the “Clovis Way of Life,” and a major factor behind our population growth, has been our designation as the “safest city in the Valley.” That is why alarm bells went off when Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming made a presentation to the City Council in early November 2021 exposing a staffing shortage and related department concerns. Councilmembers and other city leaders were shocked at the severity of the situation. Some felt the need to dig deeper to see if the issue was simply a lack of funding or if there were other contributing factors.

Enter the Citizens Advisory Commission, made up of 25 community members selected by the council, tasked with hearing from the chief and city staff to lay bare the police department budget and staffing trends as well as getting a crash course in city government and finance.

I was asked to be on the commission and was anxious for the opportunity to study the situation and look for realistic, effective solutions — preferably ones that did not involve increasing taxes, but, to be fair, everything had to be on the table.

After six meetings, facilitated by an extremely competent and helpful city staff, the commission found that the police department was in fact significantly understaffed and the funding required to bring the department up to current needs — an additional $9.2 million annually — could not be found in the city’s General Fund (the discretionary portion of the budget). For perspective, the general fund comes in at $86.2 million, and $64.4 million of that already goes to public safety. So, reallocating $10 million a year is not a realistic option.

That concluded what I assumed was just phase one and I was ready for the commission to investigate the nitty gritty of it all. But, instead, the commission’s work was ended with meetings still on the calendar. We wrapped up and, based on a survey of the commissioners, submitted findings that only a new tax would create the revenue needed to seriously tackle the problem with the immediacy it required.

Ultimately, the “work” of the commission boiled down to nothing more than sitting through a class and passing the two-question quiz at the end: “Do we need more police staffing?” and “Do we need a new tax to fund that?”

I wanted to explore solutions that would also take into consideration how we got in this jam to ensure we do not wind up back here again. Clovis has been growing for the last couple of decades through residential development approved by the City Council. The population growth has not caught anyone off guard, but somehow the growth plans did not include adequately increasing the police department to serve the expanding population. If Clovis voters agree we should tax ourselves to help fund public safety, how do we know we will not be right back in the same understaffed debacle down the road? Questions about these things were raised in the commission, but we never got to the point of addressing them.

From someone who was there, let me give you the bottom line: property and sales taxes are the only options that even come close to raising the amount needed. Instead, on June 6, the City Council voted to put a tax proposal on the November ballot titled “City of Clovis Public Safety Improvement Measure.” What is this measure? A general tax that increases the transient occupancy tax (known as the hotel tax) from 10% to 12% and would increase revenues by $500,000 annually – only about $9 million short of the need.

Adding another monkey wrench in all of this, next month begins contract negotiations between the city and the Clovis Police Officers Association. That means Chief Fleming’s figure of $9.2 million more needed per year is likely to be outdated and understated in mere weeks.

The situation with Clovis police is years in the making and deserves thoughtful, long-term solutions. The current plan is to address this for the price of one single-family home. Does that make sense to anyone? I fully expect the City will be back looking to get another, heftier and more serious, tax measure on the ballot within two years. It is hard to imagine the voters welcoming a second round of tax talk almost as soon as the ballots from this measure are counted.

Kicking the can down the road is a common practice in politics, but this time, we just may find out what happens when you run out of road.

Diane Pearce is a small business owner who lives in Clovis. She is president of the Fresno County and City Republican Women Federated (FCCRWF). Email: dianepearce@comcast.net.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIiXk_0gFWKJG300
Diane Pearce Contributed

Comments / 7

Related
GV Wire

Fresno Council, Mayor Get Whopping Pay Raises Under New Proposal

A proposal from the Fresno City Council would give elected officials a dramatic pay raise in future years. Wanting to be in line with what Fresno County Supervisors are paid, the salary of a new councilmember would go from $80,000 to $135,044, a 69% raise according to the plan. The...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Politics Local#The City Council#General Fund
sjvsun.com

Judge clears path for Fresno to close Tower Theatre purchase

The City of Fresno’s attempt to purchase the historic Tower Theatre is now an inevitability following a favorable ruling from a Fresno County judge. Last week, Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan issued a tentative ruling to deny a motion by Adventure Church to halt the sale of the theater to the city.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Dyer flips, opening taxpayer funds for gang program paying off shooters

Few programs funded by the taxpayers of the City of Fresno are so controversial that they stoke criminal threats against the lawmakers tasked with financing them. Then again, few are built on such novel – and equally controversial – concepts as to use taxpayer funds to pay stipends to would-be gang members to avoid gun violence.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

First look at Fresno DSS building after concerning photos of children surface

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Department of Social Services (DSS) building is up and running after the old building made national headlines after disturbing photos showed foster children sleeping on floors and desks. The new building is located on Ashlan and Peach avenues in the old Costco building.
FRESNO, CA
NEWStalk 870

Supreme Court Hanford Ruling Won’t Really Affect Workers

The unanimous decision by the US Supreme Court to strike down a 2018 law regarding workers' compensation at Hanford will have little effect, according to WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Tuesday, the Court struck down the 'old' law. The court basically said the federal government could not lower standards for...
HANFORD, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Are you eligible for a grant worth up to $17,500 to buy a home?

There are grant programs offering up to $17,500 to help qualified Americans buy homes. The Bank of America offers these programs in over 800 cities and counties. The programs offering grants to buy homes are a part of the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment, which started in 2019. The programs are available in over 800 cities and counties.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
305
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy