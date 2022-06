“Town hall” meetings over the next week will offer Mobile-area businesses information on becoming involved in upcoming Airbus construction projects. In May the company confirmed plans to add a third Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Mobile as part of a larger plan to increase production of A320-family jetliners. Jeff Knittel, Airbus Americas Chairman and CEO, said he expected to break ground in early 2023 with production to start in early 2025. The facility could mean around 1,000 new jobs. Airbus also hopes to sell tankers to the U.S. Air Force, which would bring yet another FAL to Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO