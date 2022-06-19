ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Lumpia, bubble waffles. A taste of the Philippines is coming to this local festival

By Angelica Relente
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month may be over, but that doesn’t stop a Puyallup-area store from keeping the celebration going in June.

The Sari-Sari Store at 11910 Meridian Ave. E. is hosting its annual Sari-Sari Fiesta on Saturday, June 25 from 1-7 p.m. in the parking lot. This marks the third year the store is hosting the event, owner Marifel Osera said. Admission is free.

Attendees can expect a plethora of classic Filipino dishes such as pancit, lumpia and adobo. Pork belly sisig, beef steak and arroz caldo will also be on the menu. Those with a sweet tooth can also purchase halo halo, bibingka and bubble waffles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4JHl_0gFWK46P00
Halo halo at the 2021 Sari-Sari Fiesta. Courtesy of Marifel Osera

People can also participate in games such as cornhole, ring toss and Chinese jump rope. There will also be games popular in the Philippines such as pabitin, during which children snatch snacks and sweets that are hanging on a grid above them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poFnb_0gFWK46P00
Children playing pabitin at the 2019 Sari-Sari Fiesta. Courtesy of Marifel Osera

Local AAPI vendors such as Ninang NuNu , Toy Taku and Raw Kine Creative will be present at the event. Vendors are a new addition this year. All are artists and some will be selling stickers, keychains and paintings.

“I want people to come,” Osera said. “This is a good introduction to Filipino food.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRcM3_0gFWK46P00
Mariafel Osera and Ofelia Deluna run Sari-Sari Store in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, July 24, 2020. The Filipino grocery store has operated in Puyallup for a year and built a dedicated community of customers. Joshua Bessex/jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Cider, a Grand Opening, and Plant-Based Eats

The Vuture Food catering van is parking outside Tacoma’s Incline Cider House this Saturday, June 25. Grab some plant-based eats and some of Incline’s cider from 1-7 p.m. Get more information here. Puyallup Farmers Market. Need to do some shopping for Fourth of July weekend? With more than...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
City
Puyallup, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
q13fox.com

Summer pet safety tips: Avoid foxtail and tall grass

SEATTLE - It’s high season for foxtail, a grass-like weed that can be dangerous for our four-legged companions, and veterinarians say an embedded seed can even lead to death if it goes untreated. Dog owners at Alki playground have been noticing the overgrowth that is surrounding the popular park.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumpia#Waffles#Food Drink#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Sari Sari Store#Sari Sari Fiesta#Sari Sari#Chinese#Pabitin#Ninang Nunu#Filipino
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Former Northgate hotel now being used for homeless

(The Center Square) – Nearly a year after being purchased by King County for $41 million, a hotel in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood will now provide shelter for more than 130 homeless persons. The Extended Stay America Hotel in Northgate was bought in July 2021 as the eighth Health Through...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Starbucks head of North America business leaving company

SEATTLE — (AP) — Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who's been a prominent figure in the company's push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years. In a letter sent to Starbucks employees, whom the company calls “partners,” chief operating officer John Culver said...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nomadlawyer.org

Kent : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Kent , Washington

Kent, Washington, is a large urban area in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. Kent was once an agricultural town. Today, it is a major business hub and serves as headquarters for many businesses. Kent attracts visitors not only because of its beautiful landscape, but also because it is a magnet for businesses.
KENT, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Image from the Burien Strawberry Festival website. Strawberry growing has a long history in the Puget Sound region. Berry farms have dotted the area from Whatcom County to counties around the south end of the sound for nearly 200 years. While there are fewer berry farms now and the industry looks a little different these days, and kids don’t usually earn their pocket money picking berries by the flat in the summer like I did, we still love our strawberries.
BURIEN, WA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Fall Rapidly In Western Metros

The national share of price drops reaches a record high. Nearly half of homes for sale in Provo, Utah, had a price drop in May. Tacoma, Wash., had about the same share of price cuts, at 47.7%. Denver (46.9%), Salt Lake City (45.8%), Sacramento (44.3%), Boise, Idaho, (44.2%), Ogden, Utah...
PROVO, UT
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
249
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy