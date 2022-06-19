Lumpia, bubble waffles. A taste of the Philippines is coming to this local festival

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month may be over, but that doesn’t stop a Puyallup-area store from keeping the celebration going in June.

The Sari-Sari Store at 11910 Meridian Ave. E. is hosting its annual Sari-Sari Fiesta on Saturday, June 25 from 1-7 p.m. in the parking lot. This marks the third year the store is hosting the event, owner Marifel Osera said. Admission is free.

Attendees can expect a plethora of classic Filipino dishes such as pancit, lumpia and adobo. Pork belly sisig, beef steak and arroz caldo will also be on the menu. Those with a sweet tooth can also purchase halo halo, bibingka and bubble waffles.

Halo halo at the 2021 Sari-Sari Fiesta. Courtesy of Marifel Osera

People can also participate in games such as cornhole, ring toss and Chinese jump rope. There will also be games popular in the Philippines such as pabitin, during which children snatch snacks and sweets that are hanging on a grid above them.

Children playing pabitin at the 2019 Sari-Sari Fiesta. Courtesy of Marifel Osera

Local AAPI vendors such as Ninang NuNu , Toy Taku and Raw Kine Creative will be present at the event. Vendors are a new addition this year. All are artists and some will be selling stickers, keychains and paintings.

“I want people to come,” Osera said. “This is a good introduction to Filipino food.”