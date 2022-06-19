ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Roy S. Johnson: As Birmingham rises, we must not forget neighbors living on tainted, poisonous soil

By Roy S. Johnson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion column. It’s easy to forget them. Too easy. Too shamelessly easy. Too easy to forget them with all the celebrating going on. With all the backslaps, high-fives, and smiles in this season of sunshine in Birmingham. In this season of spring football, sold-out concerts, festivals, parades, and...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

AL.com

UA imploding Tutwiler Hall July 4: How to see the demolition live

The Fourth of July fireworks will start early in Tuscaloosa, with the University of Alabama will imploding the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m. Because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. A UA released said those wishing to view the implosion are encouraged to watch UA’s livestream of the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

