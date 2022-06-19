Crime Stoppers focus on fatal January shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is focusing on a fatal shooting from January in west Columbus for its “Crime of the Week” as they seek community help to identify suspects.

On Jan. 5 at 6:10 p.m., Columbus police said officers went to the 1700 block of Sullivant Ave. and found Rashawn Garner, 38, inside a home with a gunshot wound, with officers saying the shots appeared to come from outside the house.

Garner died of injuries at 6:32 p.m. after being transported to Grant Medical Center, police said.

According to the release from Crime Stoppers, the Columbus Homicide Unit had identified multiple suspects in this homicide and found those suspects under a separate investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

CPD and the DEA now have a joint investigation which has led to multiple arrests that are not directly related to the shooting death of Garner, police said.

Crime Stoppers states Garner had an argument with one of the suspects before the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on additional suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.