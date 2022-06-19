ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crime Stoppers focus on fatal January shooting in west Columbus

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwNKB_0gFWJp6A00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is focusing on a fatal shooting from January in west Columbus for its “Crime of the Week” as they seek community help to identify suspects.

On Jan. 5 at 6:10 p.m., Columbus police said officers went to the 1700 block of Sullivant Ave. and found Rashawn Garner, 38, inside a home with a gunshot wound, with officers saying the shots appeared to come from outside the house.

Garner died of injuries at 6:32 p.m. after being transported to Grant Medical Center, police said.

3 hospitalized after Short North shooting

According to the release from Crime Stoppers, the Columbus Homicide Unit had identified multiple suspects in this homicide and found those suspects under a separate investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

CPD and the DEA now have a joint investigation which has led to multiple arrests that are not directly related to the shooting death of Garner, police said.

Crime Stoppers states Garner had an argument with one of the suspects before the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on additional suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old hospitalized after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.   Just after 4 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Crestwood Avenue on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male inside an apartment suffering from a single […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dea#Police#Violent Crime#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcm
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fight leads to shooting near Hilltop gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.   Officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.   Police say there was a fight in the parking lot of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Former Del Taco Employee Found Guilty of Safecracking and Theft of Funds

CIRCLEVILLE – A former employee has been found guilty of safecracking and theft of funds from a local Del Taco. According to the Circleville Police department, they received information about three safe thefts that spanned almost a week of time. the reports said that two people named Kaaliyah Durr and Jeremiah Desper, one a former manager and one an ex-employee had come into the store on October 18,19, and 10/25 and stole thousands of dollars out of the safe using management keys.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to improve community outreach with new team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been two years since protests about policing and racial injustice broke out across the country, including in central Ohio. On Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police unveiled a closer look at one of the department’s new efforts in response to those protests: a “dialogue team.” “What we want citizens to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured following east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight in east Columbus. Columbus Police say the shooting happened just after midnight along Broadmoor Avenue. The 41-year-old victim showed up at Mount Carmel East with several gunshot wounds. According to officers, he was taken straight to surgery...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

March brings attention to violence against Columbus’ children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of Columbus community members gathered Tuesday with loud calls for safe streets as part of a peace rally held on the city’s east side. Organizers want the violence to stop, especially violence involving children. Advocates pushed for parents to get more involved in their children’s lives and be more accountable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police seeking tips in Hilltop homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide case. Rashawn Garner, 38, was shot to death in his Hilltop living room on January 5 when someone opened fire into the home in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy